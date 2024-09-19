Does the entry of global e-commerce platforms signal a boon for SA’s SMEs?

As global e-commerce platforms establish a stronger foothold in SA, both consumers and small businesses stand to gain from the expanding digital marketplace.

Local e-commerce leaders are also expected to develop defensive strategies and prepare to fight for their market share. Meanwhile, pundits say small- and medium-sized businesses are poised to take advantage of a clash between the platforms and ready to benefit.

Many big e-commerce players operate as marketplace platforms, allowing third-party sellers to list and sell their products. This means small local businesses could use these platforms to reach broader audiences without investing heavily in building their

e-commerce infrastructures.

According to Forbes, Amazon has a thriving third-party seller programme that accounted for about 55% of the goods it sold in the last quarter of 2020. Moreover, 78% of all Amazon searches are “unbranded”, meaning customers are searching for items rather than brand names. And the argument in favour of listing becomes even more attractive for local companies who may be selling local, largely unknown, boutique and local brands.

As a financial institution active in both the SME and e-commerce spaces, and assisting companies in launching e-commerce operations, Standard Bank believes it pays to do research, examine options and make informed decisions.

As with all business dealings, creating a new venture or folding a business into a larger player relies on ensuring all facets of a deal are examined, contracts are scrutinised and absorbed with the use of specialist resources if necessary, and those terms and conditions are closely examined.

No two businesses are the same; what appeals to one entrepreneur may not be valid for another. A choice to “go big” with an international e-commerce platform or “stay local” could be driven by several considerations.

Let’s look at the pros and cons of the e-commerce market. The most quoted reasons for a small business to take the leap into the e-commerce space or become listed on an international e-commerce platform are that:



