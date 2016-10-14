BUSINESS DAY TV: The weak rand benefited our international operations

Riaan du Plessis, CEO at sports betting group Phumelela, takes Business Day TV through full-year results, which show an increasing contribution from international operations

BUSINESS DAY TV: It’s not quite a trifecta but Phumelela Gaming and Leisure has had a pretty good year thanks to a strong showing from its international business as well as fixed-odds betting. Traditional horse racing operations haven’t done as well though. Still headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to July are up 41% and it’s declared a final gross dividend of 70c a share.

Joining us on News Leader with more on the odds is CEO Riaan du Plessis. Riaan … you say in the commentary today that international and fixed-odds did serve you very well over the past period. So maybe let’s look at the growing diversification of the business because you’ve moved away from your traditional horse racing operations and you really are seeing the growth coming from the other areas.

RIAAN DU PLESSIS: Very much so, in the past year our tote operation on the Isle of Man had a really good year. We had not such a good year the year before, but this year they came back, and back with a vengeance.

Obviously our international operations benefited from the weak rand, which was a nice help but then the rest of the business, our fixed-odds business tripled its profits. Betting World had a really good year and the investment that we’ve had in its footprint and building the business is now starting to come through and we hold high hopes for Betting World as well.

BDTV: Internationally, it’s also a diversified business now because you do have that recurring income that’s coming through from showing South African horse racing on screens around the UK and Europe and the likes, but it’s also as you said, betting on the Isle of Man.

RDP: Correct. The Isle of Man started betting into the very big Hong Kong pools during the course of the year and that’s reflective of some of the growth. We also had some good growth in France. Those two, respectively France and Hong Kong, and I stand to be corrected, are the second-and third-biggest totes in the world. So the business that we do with them is important to us and significant and that’s worked well for the Isle of Man.

On the media side, we signed a new deal with Arena Racing … that was in respect of our media rights for bookmakers in the UK, all betting operators in the UK. That kicked in in June and July so we had two months of the new deal in there. And now obviously for the 2017 financial year, we’ll have the full 12 months. That’s a seven-year deal, which is really important to us.

BDTV: While you might not see the repeat of the weak rand coming through in the current year, because we have seen the rand gaining strength against the British pound, you are growing your revenue sources internationally, so would you expect to get the same contribution from your international business this year?

RDP: Very much so. We’re looking for growth from international. Obviously in foreign currency we should be getting more growth this year. Last year we benefited from a weak rand. This new financial year we’re going to have to contend with a strong rand, but it’s looking positive for us and we’re determined.

BDTV: What’s the attraction of South African horse racing to a global audience, why do they like it so much?

RDP: There are a couple of factors, there’s no one factor. Firstly, it’s a good-quality flat thoroughbred horse racing offered 364 days a year with average 12 runners and more, which makes it a very good betting product. We’ve got eight race tracks, six of which are clockwise, two anticlockwise. It’s easy for punters to familiarise themselves with the top owners, the top trainers, the top jockeys, so all in all it is a very good betting product.

And what you have in addition to that is that it’s ideal in this time zone, which is Europe, Middle East and Africa, especially in the European winter, we start racing an hour before continental Europe and two hours before the UK, which means that when the betting shops open, South African racing is in there. And then the further east you go it becomes afternoon and evening product. So Australia takes every single race of ours and they show that as an attractive evening betting product. And you will now see in the Far East, there will be more people taking our racing as soon as the laws allow for that.

BDTV: And of course it’s not an easy environment for you here in SA … in fact you had a pre-tax loss of R104m from your traditional horse racing operations and yet you continue to invest in them, and I suppose you have to invest in them if you are going to sell this product globally.

RDP: That’s correct. horse racing is part of our DNA, it drives our international revenues so yes, and we will continue to invest in horse racing.

BDTV: How about other sports, though? Are you seeing a growing move to fixed-odds betting on some other sports, in particular, soccer?

RDP: Very much so … our tote betting on soccer now comprises a third of our tote turnover, which is really good business. And then Betting World’s betting on all sports is a growth opportunity. Our soccer offering at Betting World struggled a bit because of our resulting on our software, which now seems to have been sorted out and I hold high hopes for our competitive offering on soccer and rugby and cricket and the likes.

BDTV: You’ve made a couple of statements in today’s commentary, funding and balance between tote operators and bookmakers, so that’s a pressure for the business, but also that the economic playing field is manifestly unfair. What do you mean by that?

RDP: Bookmakers take 60% of the bets on horse racing and we on the tote do about 40% and the contribution to the funding of the sport is just simply … there’s a wide imbalance and we’ve been asking for that to be addressed for a long time now, and we will continue to do so because it’s just manifestly unfair.

BDTV: And do you hope to have success with that?

RDP: We believe that we will, yes. Our intellectual property, Tellytrack, the television channel that shows the broadcasts live of the horse racing in SA, we earn paltry money out of bookmakers from that. During the course of the six-month period, the Competition Commission received a complaint from bookmakers that we were charging excessive pricing and I’m pleased to say that the Competition Commission decided not to refer the complaint to the Tribunal, and by deduction then, they believe that our price is not excessive, as we’ve maintained all along.

BDTV: And yet those piracy cases continue and I believe it’s a recurring theme when your results come out. We’ve chatted about piracy … any closer to resolution there?

RDP: The first civil case is coming out later in this month. The wheels of justice in SA turn very slowly, to be quite honest, which is painful, but they do turn and we’re confident. And for us it’s about our intellectual property, we simply can’t back down, so we won’t and as each day goes by we become more resolute to pursue that. What’s pleasing is that we can actually be successful despite that inequity and imbalance and criminal behaviour.

BDTV: So it looks like successful results today …