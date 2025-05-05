Redefine spurs smart property management revolution with GoCity super app rollout

In line with its mission to deliver the smartest and most sustainable spaces, leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Redefine Properties has identified key components of what constitutes a smart building and mapped a pathway to transform its portfolio of retail, office and industrial properties in prime locations across SA through ongoing technological upgrades.

One of the interventions in this journey is the rollout of the GoCity super app, developed in partnership with Think Digital.

“GoCity acts as a centralised platform to digitise and consolidate various aspects of physical property management into a single, seamless user experience,” says Scott Thorburn, Redefine’s national commercial asset manager.

The first phase of implementation focuses on access control and parking management, forming the foundation of a future-proof smart building ecosystem.

Easy access through smart technology

At the core of GoCity is a user-friendly access control solution that eliminates the need for physical tags or access cards. Instead, tenants, staff and visitors download the Redefine app and enrol via self-service by uploading facial recognition and vehicle details. Entry to commercial office parks is then enabled via two-factor authentication on smart devices.

Tenants provide visitors with a QR code via the app, allowing them to self-onboard at reception terminals.

Scaling the GoCity rollout

Redefine has already onboarded 13,138 users across seven buildings, with a further 20,313 users across 16 buildings scheduled for 2025. An additional 6,000 tenants at eight buildings will follow in 2026, covering the bulk of Redefine’s office portfolio. The remaining properties will be assessed for rollout based on tenancy changes that warrant a multi-tenant access system.

Fast, supported onboarding

Understanding that not all users are tech-savvy, Redefine and Think Digital have prioritised fast, supported onboarding. In just two weeks, over 6,000 users at a Redefine flagship building, 115 West in Sandton, Johannesburg, were successfully onboarded.