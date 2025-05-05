Redefine spurs smart property management revolution with GoCity super app rollout
Seamless entry, enhanced security, smarter data: the REIT’s latest tech upgrade streamlines access to prime commercial properties within its portfolio
In line with its mission to deliver the smartest and most sustainable spaces, leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Redefine Properties has identified key components of what constitutes a smart building and mapped a pathway to transform its portfolio of retail, office and industrial properties in prime locations across SA through ongoing technological upgrades.
One of the interventions in this journey is the rollout of the GoCity super app, developed in partnership with Think Digital.
“GoCity acts as a centralised platform to digitise and consolidate various aspects of physical property management into a single, seamless user experience,” says Scott Thorburn, Redefine’s national commercial asset manager.
The first phase of implementation focuses on access control and parking management, forming the foundation of a future-proof smart building ecosystem.
Easy access through smart technology
At the core of GoCity is a user-friendly access control solution that eliminates the need for physical tags or access cards. Instead, tenants, staff and visitors download the Redefine app and enrol via self-service by uploading facial recognition and vehicle details. Entry to commercial office parks is then enabled via two-factor authentication on smart devices.
Tenants provide visitors with a QR code via the app, allowing them to self-onboard at reception terminals.
Scaling the GoCity rollout
Redefine has already onboarded 13,138 users across seven buildings, with a further 20,313 users across 16 buildings scheduled for 2025. An additional 6,000 tenants at eight buildings will follow in 2026, covering the bulk of Redefine’s office portfolio. The remaining properties will be assessed for rollout based on tenancy changes that warrant a multi-tenant access system.
Fast, supported onboarding
Understanding that not all users are tech-savvy, Redefine and Think Digital have prioritised fast, supported onboarding. In just two weeks, over 6,000 users at a Redefine flagship building, 115 West in Sandton, Johannesburg, were successfully onboarded.
“What once would have required thousands of people to visit physical locations and queue to submit fingerprints and vehicle details is now handled in minutes via the app,” says Thorburn.
Powerful property management tools
GoCity’s back-end dashboard presents real-time data captured at access points (parking and building entrances), equipping Redefine with advanced management tools to improve operations and inform decision-making.
Key capabilities include:
- Parking optimisation: Live usage data helps track tenant parking allocation vs actual use, unlocking the potential to lease underused bays.
- Peak usage insights: Identifying high-traffic days allows for smarter service deployment and the targeted introduction of additional on-site amenities based on peak days and times.
- Space usage trends: Understanding staff movement patterns per tenant allows Redefine to assess occupancy levels against leased space — an important factor in lease renewal negotiations.
- Time and attendance: Both tenants’ staff and Redefine contractors can be monitored to ensure optimal performance and service delivery.
- Evacuation support: Real-time reports provide instant insight into who is on site during an emergency, streamlining safety protocols and rollcalls.
Seamless multi-site access
Staff enrolled at one site can access other GoCity-enabled buildings across the country using the same credentials, creating a consistent and streamlined experience for mobile teams.
Enhanced security and risk mitigation
The GoCity system adds a critical layer of security by tracking vehicle licence plates and facial identity, instantly flagging stolen or unauthorised vehicles and individuals. Because exit access is linked to the same two-factor authentication, the platform helps prevent the theft of vehicles or devices.
Pursuing Redefine’s smart building mission
Integrating access control, visitor management, parking, and data-driven property intelligence into one platform supports Redefine’s mission to make smart buildings a reality. Thorburn explains: “GoCity not only enhances operational efficiency but also improves the user experience for tenants and visitors alike.”
Future enhancements
With many companies looking to return to the office, Redefine is focused on making the in-office experience smarter and more attractive than ever. Planned future additions to the GoCity super app include:
- Push notifications to tenants via an in-app communication portal.
- Integration with OnKey, Redefine’s facilities management system, to streamline maintenance, rental and billing requests.
- Integration with real-time magnetic resonance imaging for statements and turnover reporting.
- Access to special offers and deals for tenant staff.
- Property intelligence dashboards with advanced analytics.
- Event listings to connect tenants with happenings on site.
By combining digital innovation with practical application, Redefine’s smart building strategy is reinventing how tenants interact with their workspace — one tap at a time.
And while technology enhances efficiency, Redefine knows relationships matter most. That’s why its tenants will always know who to call — because great service is personal, not just digital.
• Redefine offers high-quality, future-fit office spaces in prime nodes with top tech and smart amenities, resilient infrastructure and tailored leases. Discover its property portfolio now.
This article was sponsored by Redefine Properties.