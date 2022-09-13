New, pristine Umhlanga development the perfect investment and starter home

Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre has become one of SA’s fastest-growing areas with an abundance of developments, trying to meet the growing demand for accommodation.

But the new kid on the block, Monterey Umhlanga, launched on September 10 2022, has switched things up a bit with a new offering to the area.

Developers Jaichin Cloete, Greg Cryer and Charl Roux have acquired prime land in Tongaat Hulett Property’s Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre, where the new Monterey Umhlanga, consisting of 83 homes within a secure estate, was developed.