New, pristine Umhlanga development the perfect investment and starter home
The Monterey Umhlanga offers contemporary apartments and duplexes designed with elements of timber and stonework, along with bespoke and customisable spaces
Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre has become one of SA’s fastest-growing areas with an abundance of developments, trying to meet the growing demand for accommodation.
But the new kid on the block, Monterey Umhlanga, launched on September 10 2022, has switched things up a bit with a new offering to the area.
Developers Jaichin Cloete, Greg Cryer and Charl Roux have acquired prime land in Tongaat Hulett Property’s Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre, where the new Monterey Umhlanga, consisting of 83 homes within a secure estate, was developed.
“With 79% of recent buyers within Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre being below the age of 49 years, it made sense to not only offer apartment living in this area, but duplex home options too that are ideal for young and mature families looking to start their new chapters and create their own legacy,” says Cloete, Monterey co-developer and founder of The Opportunities Company.
The Monterey development includes one and two bedroom apartments from R1.495m, and 3-bedroom duplexes from R4,495,000.
The contemporary design of each apartment will feature elements of timber and stonework, with hand-crafted works of mosaic, wooden carving and sugar cane artwork honouring the rich history of the area.
The starter home options showcase timeless elegance where each unit is curated in terms of the needs of a growing family with bespoke, customisable and engaging spaces.
“For someone looking to invest in property, this is a no-brainer with the area having seen a 34% increase in capital appreciation for sectional title units. Monterey Umhlanga provides a lucrative investment opportunity in a sought-after, central location that will give professionals and young families a stepping stone into Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre. With the added 24-hour security in the estate, Monterey Umhlanga is a safe, robust investment with positive returns.”
Apart from amenities onsite that include a clubhouse and landscaped gardens with walking pathways, there is an abundance of offerings on your doorstep that will cater to your family’s every need. Monterey Umhlanga is the ideal base for those eager to make the most of their days.
Visit www.montereyumhlanga.co.za or call 087-537-0770 for more information.
This article was paid for by Monterey Umhlanga.