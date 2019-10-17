Companies / Property

PODCAST | A look at SA’s mortgage and bond market for prospective property-buyers

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Price, a founder and director of MortgageMe, a locally developed digital bond aggregation platform

17 October 2019 - 11:48 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/AHOFOBOX
Picture: 123RF/AHOFOBOX

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, the focus is on a digital take of the local mortgage and bond market for those looking to buy property.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Price, a founder and director of MortgageMe, a locally developed digital bond aggregation platform.

Price tells the story of MortgageMe’s genesis, saying it was a partnership between two start-ups, We Are Monsters and E4, and was informed by a need to reduce the friction of linking consumers and lenders in the bond market.

The platform works by matching the needs of a particular consumer to the products or prices offered by particular banks or lenders. MortgageMe makes money by taking a commission from lenders, with consumers having access to the platform for free.

Price also explains trends in the market and how the economy has affected people’s ability to invest in property for the long term.

Click here for the full discussion and thoughts about these and other questions.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

PODCAST | Protecting your investment in SA’s uncertain economy

NFB Private Wealth Management’s Andrew Duvenage shares his thoughts on Business Day Spotlight
Investing
2 days ago

PODCAST | Changing the narrative that blacks have the monopoly for messing things up — Mteto Nyati

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on the recently published book Betting on a Darkie by one of SA’s pre-eminent business leaders, ...
Opinion
6 days ago

PODCAST | Could Port Elizabeth become the first cashless city in Africa?

The Forus Foundation has developed a digital exchange platform called CoegaX, used for procurement, financing and capital formation
Money
1 week ago

Popular Articles

Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift

Companies / Financial Services

Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court

Companies / Mining

Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units

Companies / Financial Services

Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE

Companies / Mining