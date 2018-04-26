Nedport’s Park Square development to benefit communities and investors

Just seven months away from opening, Umhlanga Ridge’s R1-billion Park Square is touted as the first mixed commercial and lifestyle development of its kind in the area, says Ken Reynolds, director of Nedport Developments.

Situated adjacent to the Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre’s popular Chris Saunders Park, the 40,000m² construction features premium commercial and retail offerings. As a one-of-a-kind business-style campus, the development sets the benchmark not only as a highly attractive commercial investment, but also seeks to integrate professionals’ work and personal needs.

Reynolds says: "Add in Park Square's accessibility and prime location and we have a place where business owners and investors will benefit from high foot traffic, communities will benefit from its convenient lifestyle amenities and professionals will benefit from working in a connected and vibrant space."

Malcolm St. Clair, general manager of the Ridge Management Associations says: "The developable topography in the precinct is almost completely sold out with only two oval sites remaining in the Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre. This is testament to the demand for a premium mixed-used commercial space and the value proposition created by Tongaat Hulett Developments and maintained by Ridge Management."

According to the JLL Market Study published in the fourth quarter of 2017, even though growth has stabilised, commercial property continues to outperform other asset classes. The imminent completion of the nearby N2 bridge will improve traffic congestion and provide a new conduit for the Go! Durban Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network. These links will further reinforce Umhlanga’s strength as a world-class commercial hub and Park Square’s viability as an accessible and convenient lifestyle, commercial and retail destination.