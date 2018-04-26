Nedport’s Park Square development to benefit communities and investors
Umhlanga Ridge’s first mixed-use commercial and lifestyle development is due to open in November
Just seven months away from opening, Umhlanga Ridge’s R1-billion Park Square is touted as the first mixed commercial and lifestyle development of its kind in the area, says Ken Reynolds, director of Nedport Developments.
Situated adjacent to the Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre’s popular Chris Saunders Park, the 40,000m² construction features premium commercial and retail offerings. As a one-of-a-kind business-style campus, the development sets the benchmark not only as a highly attractive commercial investment, but also seeks to integrate professionals’ work and personal needs.
Reynolds says: "Add in Park Square's accessibility and prime location and we have a place where business owners and investors will benefit from high foot traffic, communities will benefit from its convenient lifestyle amenities and professionals will benefit from working in a connected and vibrant space."
Malcolm St. Clair, general manager of the Ridge Management Associations says: "The developable topography in the precinct is almost completely sold out with only two oval sites remaining in the Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre. This is testament to the demand for a premium mixed-used commercial space and the value proposition created by Tongaat Hulett Developments and maintained by Ridge Management."
According to the JLL Market Study published in the fourth quarter of 2017, even though growth has stabilised, commercial property continues to outperform other asset classes. The imminent completion of the nearby N2 bridge will improve traffic congestion and provide a new conduit for the Go! Durban Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network. These links will further reinforce Umhlanga’s strength as a world-class commercial hub and Park Square’s viability as an accessible and convenient lifestyle, commercial and retail destination.
Already 70% complete, the Green Star-rated development boasts 36,000m² of premium P- and A-grade office space, 4,000m² of retail and 3,500m² of open, public space. The urban-inspired space’s lifestyle tenants and connection to the Chris Saunders Park will also attract nearby communities, including the expanding neighbouring suburbs of Umhlanga, Prestondale and the sought-after residential communities of Izinga and Izinga Ridge.
Uptake on the commercial and retail components has been positive with about 18,000m² already let to Nedbank. Howard Rauff, Nedbank’s head of GBS Property Services Group Finance, said, "Nedbank had a requirement to consolidate into one campus site in the Umhlanga area. The Park Square development offered us the opportunity of having the financial contact centre on a single floor, which is a critical success factor for running a key operation of this nature. This development is well located in a park-like environment, close to the Umhlanga transportation hub and enjoys easy access to amenities for the staff right on the campus." Other confirmed tenants include but are not limited to Spar, International Bank Vaults and Mozambik Restaurant.
"Park Square is an authentic, future-forward place that combines a connected and convenient work culture with a strong lifestyle and leisure offering around an open public square," says Reynolds.
"Its status as a place to gather further underpins its appeal as an exceptional commercial investment opportunity with an innovative work environment combined with attractive lifestyle and retail amenities."
To explore investment opportunities, contact Samantha Stewart +27 82 903 0828, email parksquare@nedbank.co.za or visit www.parksquare.co.za.
This article was paid for by Nedport.