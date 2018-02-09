Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: How Grit’s focus on Africa has paid off

09 February 2018 - 08:45 Business Day TV
Mauritius. Picture: ISTOCK
Mauritius. Picture: ISTOCK

Grit Real Estate, the only JSE-listed Africa-focused property fund, released its half-year results on Thursday.

The company, which declared a dividend of $0.607 per share for the reporting period, said it was on track to deliver distribution growth of 3%-5% of 12.07c per share.

Rental income has increased 82% versus the first six months of the 2017 financial year. Leon van de Moortele spoke to Business Day TV in a telephone interview to discuss how much of the acquisition effect needs to be taken into consideration when interrogating their numbers.

Chief finance officer Leon van de Moortele spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results.

Chief finance officer Leon van de Moortele spoke to Business Day TV about Grit Real Estate’s interim results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Grit strengthens profile as a rand hedge

Company’s property transfers help it meet dividend forecast, while addition of tenants that pay in dollars and euros means more inflows of ...
Companies
6 hours ago

Property index achieves double-digit growth for second year in a row

But although SA’s listed property index provided a healthy total return in 2017, it underperformed the JSE top 40, which returned 23.07%
Companies
1 month ago

Grit keeps dividend payment rolling

Sole listed Africa-focused property fund declares its seventh consecutive dividend since its formation in 2014
Companies
4 months ago

‘Natural step’ for Heriot to join AltX

The property Reit becomes 61st firm to join JSE’s real estate sector
Companies
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Popular Articles

PIC chief apologises over R5bn Eskom loan
Companies / Financial Services

Hedge funds made R1.5bn off Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer

‘Mini black oil firms’ stand up to Sinopec
Companies / Energy

Nampak under fire over CEO’s payout
Companies / Industrials

Cyril Ramaphosa brings hope for mining, says Mbazima
Companies / Mining