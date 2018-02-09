WATCH: How Grit’s focus on Africa has paid off

Grit Real Estate, the only JSE-listed Africa-focused property fund, released its half-year results on Thursday.

The company, which declared a dividend of $0.607 per share for the reporting period, said it was on track to deliver distribution growth of 3%-5% of 12.07c per share.

Rental income has increased 82% versus the first six months of the 2017 financial year. Leon van de Moortele spoke to Business Day TV in a telephone interview to discuss how much of the acquisition effect needs to be taken into consideration when interrogating their numbers.

