One investment gets you the complete lifestyle experience at Melrose Arch

What if everything you needed to live your best life was all within easy walking distance of your home? Yes, your gym, a glorious selection of vibrant restaurants, inspiring workspaces, parks and piazzas, and all the amenities you could want for your daily shopping, social, medical, banking and convenience needs.

Living here saves you the cost, time and stress of travelling. You enjoy the well-being that comes from strolling along streets designed to put pedestrians first and soak up that “special something” that epitomises quality of life. This is New Urbanism, and it’s proving to be a truly unique investment opportunity.

New Urbanism is designed to be both people and environment friendly. New Urban design creates quality, connected living in diverse, walkable, compact, vibrant, mixed-use communities. Importantly, its people-centric approach results in better places to “live, work and play”. For property investors, this has the added benefit of higher, more stable property values. It has found success internationally at Darling Harbour in Sydney and Canary Wharf in London.

For residents, New Urban living means big savings in the form of less driving and less time in traffic, healthier lifestyles with more walking in more open public places, and less stress in a sustainable community that connects you to others and gives you a positive sense of place.

In South Africa, Melrose Arch has become the icon of this most desirable New Urban lifestyle.

Melrose Arch is a privately owned, maintained and operated precinct with its own excellent infrastructure. Located in the heart of Johannesburg’s leafy green northern suburbs, it is a complete lifestyle experience in an immaculate city with unlimited choices for everyday needs.

The key to a Melrose Arch apartment unlocks this sought-after lifestyle.

One on Whiteley is the newest – and most sought-after – luxury residential address at Melrose Arch, bringing to life the vision of luxury apartment living, world-class hospitality and leading brands. Along with all the benefits of Melrose Arch’s ultimate lifestyle, it gives you more space to enjoy. Apartments at One on Whiteley offer residents access to the exceptional facilities of their neighbours, South Africa’s first Marriott hotels, and strong rental opportunities for investors.

Already 70% of its 241 new residential apartments are sold. The keen market take-up is unsurprising considering the proven track record of capital growth and rental yields that real estate within Melrose Arch typically achieves. This makes them an attractive investment proposition, whether buying to live or to let, because an apartment at Melrose Arch is more than a quality asset – it’s an investment into the ultimate lifestyle experience.

With starting prices from R1,850,000, One on Whiteley offers a choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with the highest standard of finishes. Several size options start from 43 square metres and go up to 121-square-metre, three-bedroom homes. The apartments feature flexible designs to match the residents’ lifestyle, epitomised by elegance and quality all round.

Take a deeper look and you will find exciting innovations for energy-efficient and cost-efficient living, with LED lighting, backup generator power and plug-and-play fibre connectivity. One on Whiteley has all the style and substance of quality modern living and will welcome its residents, guests and leading retail names in 2018.

One on Whiteley is a development by the Amdec Group, a privately owned property development and investment business recognised as South Africa’s leading developer of New Urban lifestyles. Amdec is changing the urban fabric of South Africa and revolutionising the way that people connect with property. It is passionate about raising quality of life by creating better places to live, work, play and stay.

Amdec’s pioneering portfolio of properties includes the landmark Melrose Arch mixed-use precinct; Evergreen Lifestyles, South Africa’s premier national retirement brand; the Yacht Club and Harbour Arch in Cape Town; Val de Vie Golf and Wine Estate; and Pearl Valley Golf and Country estate in the Cape Winelands.

This article was paid for by Amdec.