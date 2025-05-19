Exxaro accelerates diversification with strategic manganese acquisition

Exxaro Resources announces its entry into the manganese sector with the acquisition of a portfolio of assets in SA’s world-class Kalahari Manganese Field.

The company entered into binding agreements to acquire a portfolio of manganese assets from Ntsimbintle Holdings and OM Holdings. These include interests in Tshipi Borwa, Mokala and Hotazel manganese mines. The R11.67bn transaction marks a strategic expansion into transition minerals essential for steel and renewable technologies.

This bold step aligns with Exxaro’s strategy to diversify into transition minerals and energy solutions while remaining anchored in its coal base. The acquisition enhances Exxaro’s operational footprint, unlocks long-life resources, and supports SA’s just energy transition — reinforcing Exxaro’s role as a purpose-driven leader in the mining sector.

This article was sponsored by Exxaro Resources.