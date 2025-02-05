Stop mining projects from stumbling at the gap between feasibility and financing

A DFS is not just technical; it’s strategic. Banks look to fund projects with clear competitive advantages like high-quality shallow resources with good grades, a long mine life and first or second quartile unit costs in stable jurisdictions with good management teams. These factors reduce uncertainty and improve viability. However, even the best technical cases require strong financial structures to turn potential into progress.

Risk allocation is key. Mining is inherently uncertain, shaped by fluctuating commodity prices, operational risks and shifting regulations. Successful projects involve precise risk allocation among various stakeholders that are best equipped to manage those risks and, thereby, enhance the project’s attractiveness to funders and investors.

For example, contract mining shifts operational risk while reducing upfront capital requirements. Build, own, operate and transfer agreements for processing plants ensure certainty and continuity in processing ore and delivering metal. These strategies not only reduce risks but also attract lenders by transforming challenges into opportunities.

Exploring alternative funding pools during the DFS is critical. Streaming and royalty finance, which grew from $2.1bn in 2010 to over $15bn in 2019, offer liquidity with less equity dilution. While faster to implement than traditional loans, one must carefully consider the long-term impacts these mechanisms may have on cash flow and profitability. Each decision must align with the broader economic resilience of the project.

The front-end engineering design phase also presents an opportunity to unlock liquidity. Capital goods and services sourced from countries with export credit agencies (ECAs) and equipment suppliers offering asset-based finance provide valuable liquidity pools. ECAs offer guarantees and insurance, expanding funding sources especially for projects in high-risk jurisdictions. Selecting ECA-backed suppliers can improve project economics because of favourable terms with higher gearing and longer tenors.

Execution is as important as financing. Construction phases are sensitive to delays and cost overruns, requiring contingencies and strong project management to stay on track. Lenders focus on developers’ experience and ability to deliver on time and within budget, with guarantees from engineering, procurement and construction management firms or sponsors’ support, which provides further reassurance.