Harnessing social licence to operate: the future of SA’s sustainable mining

That said, global ESG standards often do not capture the unique challenges faced by African mining communities. Issues like environmental degradation, social displacement and economic dependency are not fully reflected in universal metrics. This is why Africa needs localised ESG networks that address these specific challenges.

These networks should tailor metrics to the unique conditions of African mining communities, with input from local stakeholders, such as community representatives, local governments and organisations, ensuring the ESG frameworks are both practical and relevant to the regions affected by mining activities.

A balanced approach combining formal partnerships and flexible collaborations is often the most effective. Formal partnerships provide clear roles, structured frameworks and long-term commitments that lead to predictable outcomes, but can be slow to adapt to local contexts. Flexible collaborations, however, are more adaptable, encouraging quicker responses to community needs. A hybrid approach that blends both models offers the best solution, where formal partnerships set the overall framework and long-term goals, while flexible collaborations allow for innovation and adaptation when specific issues arise.

These initiatives help companies create a more sustainable environment for their operations, while also strengthening their reputation and social licence. Well-designed corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes improve relationships with communities by addressing local needs and supporting development in education, healthcare and other vital areas. Regular reporting on CSR activities improves transparency and accountability. Additionally, community ownership and partnership models ensure that communities have a stake in the company's success. This approach aligns with global best practices and ESG criteria, benefitting both the community and the company’s credibility with investors.