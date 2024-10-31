Companies / Mining

PODCAST | How hard-to-abate industries can deliver improved ESG outcomes

Listen to the first episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report

31 October 2024 - 08:44
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/boy8888
Hard-to-abate sectors such as mining, steel and cement are considered notoriously difficult to decarbonise. Given their significant contribution to global emissions, understanding these industries’ transition to more sustainable practices is vital to achieving net-zero goals.

The 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report provides some interesting insights in this regard, highlighting how even hard-to-abate sectors can deliver improved ESG outcomes that will benefit society in the long term.

Host Andile Khumalo unpacks these findings in the first episode of the six-part Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast. Joining him for this crucial discussion are Abel Sakhau, Sanlam’s chief sustainability officer, and Prof Michael Solomon, chair of the ESGS Committee at the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Listen now:

About the Sanlam ESG Barometer report

Researched by Krutham and presented in collaboration with Business Day, the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report examines evolving ESG dynamics and how listed companies in SA and Kenya are enhancing environmental and social outcomes through their operations.

Click here to download the 2024 edition now.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.

