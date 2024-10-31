PODCAST | How hard-to-abate industries can deliver improved ESG outcomes

Hard-to-abate sectors such as mining, steel and cement are considered notoriously difficult to decarbonise. Given their significant contribution to global emissions, understanding these industries’ transition to more sustainable practices is vital to achieving net-zero goals.

The 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report provides some interesting insights in this regard, highlighting how even hard-to-abate sectors can deliver improved ESG outcomes that will benefit society in the long term.

Host Andile Khumalo unpacks these findings in the first episode of the six-part Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast. Joining him for this crucial discussion are Abel Sakhau, Sanlam’s chief sustainability officer, and Prof Michael Solomon, chair of the ESGS Committee at the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Listen now: