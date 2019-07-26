Attend Mark Gevisser’s Monthly Review on David Goldblatt and the meaning of mining

Mark Gevisser’s Monthly Review appears every four weeks in Business Day and is followed by a public discussion hosted by Gevisser.

You are invited to join us for the first of these discussions, to be held at the end of July.

This month’s topic is SA photographer David Goldblatt’s photographs and the meaning of mining today.

Gevisser will be in conversation with:

Karel Nel , the curator of the On the Mines exhibition at the Norval Foundation;

Charles Abrahams , author of Class Action: In Pursuit of a Larger Life and one of the lawyers responsible for the successful class-action settlement with mining houses over silicosis among miners; and

Dr Asanda Benya, a sociologist from the University of Cape Town working on women in mining.

Event details

Venue: Norval Foundation, 4 Steenberg Road, Steenberg Estate, Cape Town

Time: 7 for 7.30pm, Wednesday, July 31 2019



To book your seat, please email thabile@tisoblackstar.co.za