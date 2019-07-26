Companies / Mining

Attend Mark Gevisser’s Monthly Review on David Goldblatt and the meaning of mining

Join the first Monthly Review on July 31 2019 in Cape Town

26 July 2019 - 11:30
A David Goldblatt photo of mineworkers in their hostel at Western Deep Levels, Carletonville, 1970 (silver gelatin print on fibre-based paper). Picture: COURTESY THE DAVID GOLDBLATT LEGACY TRUST, GOODMAN GALLERY
Mark Gevisser’s Monthly Review appears every four weeks in Business Day and is followed by a public discussion hosted by Gevisser. 

You are invited to join us for the first of these discussions, to be held at the end of July. 

This month’s topic is SA photographer David Goldblatt’s photographs and the meaning of mining today.

Gevisser will be in conversation with:

  • Karel Nel, the curator of the On the Mines exhibition at the Norval Foundation;
  • Charles Abrahams, author of Class Action: In Pursuit of a Larger Life and one of the lawyers responsible for the successful class-action settlement with mining houses over silicosis among miners; and
  • Dr Asanda Benya, a sociologist from the University of Cape Town working on women in mining.

Event details

Venue: Norval Foundation, 4 Steenberg Road, Steenberg Estate, Cape Town
Time: 7 for 7.30pm, Wednesday, July 31 2019

To book your seat, please email thabile@tisoblackstar.co.za 

