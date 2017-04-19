Sitting on a trove of rubies, Gemfields looks to create fresh demand

Namanhumbir, Mozambique — When Gemfields CEO Ian Harebottle hosts visitors at the company’s Montepuez ruby mine, he jokingly tells guests they’re only allowed to have lunch if they can collect a handful of the rare red stones. No one ever goes hungry.

Machines need only dig a metre into the ground at this former hunting ground in northern Mozambique to unearth millions of carats of jewels each year. Once the top layers of soil are removed, dozens of glistening stones are visible to the naked eye, and guests can fondle the gems before depositing them into plastic bags held by security guards.

Harebottle is betting this remote site, which has emerged as the world’s largest known ruby deposit, will power a new global boom for the gem, one of the few precious stones rarer — and in some cases more expensive — than diamonds. Gemfields, which owns 75% of Montepuez, continues to ramp up production. In the second half of last year, the mine produced 5.6-million carats of ruby and parent-stone corundum, up from 2.1-million carats during the same period a year earlier.

"It’s almost an embarrassment of riches," says Patrick Morton, an analyst at Macquarie Group. But to make good on the mine’s promise, he says Gemfields needs "to marry the technical challenge of ramping up the mine with the need to develop demand to absorb all the new production." The supply chain, traditionally based in Southeast Asia, also needs an overhaul.

Gemfields has revived a playbook it used after taking control of the world’s largest emerald mine in Zambia in 2009. The strategy, which has helped lift global emerald prices 14-fold since 2009 according to company sales data, includes creating a new grading and auction system, plying designers with a constant stream of stones and aggressive marketing. The company spent $15m in the year ended June 2016 on ad campaigns featuring Hollywood actresses such as Mila Kunis and Sophie Cookson.