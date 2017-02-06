Navigate the mining sector’s stormy seas in 2017 with CDH
Make the most of green shoots with help from an expert team of legal advisers
There is nothing easy about mining, and 2017 is likely to be another challenging year for the sector if complexity is not managed well.
Uncertainty over the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act Amendment Bill, the Mining Charter and the status of being “once empowered, always empowered”; financial provision regulations; section 54 stoppages; and more stringent environmental legislation, among others, continue to make life difficult for local industry participants.
However, green shoots of growth are starting to sprout in the early parts of this year – the World Bank is forecasting strong gains in 2017 for industrial commodities such as energy and metals. Some of the performances of mining companies for the past quarter and the early part of the year have been fabulous, opening the door to exciting opportunities for those sector participants best able to manage the challenges.
The spectre of a weak China pulled commodities deep into the doldrums over the past few years, but now the World Bank is raising its metals price forecast to an increase of 11% – from 4% anticipated in its October outlook – on further tightening of supply and stronger demand from China and advanced economies. Signs of life in the sector are extremely positive for Africa, which remains aligned to China’s demand for metals.
More legal certainty is essential to ensure investor appetite remains strong and industry players can benefit. The one thing these investors want most is certainty.
As expert advisers on the ground on the continent, the Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) mining team needs to be aware of the risks but also offer the best options for those looking to develop or expand. However, the legal landscape is intricate and evolving.
It is becoming increasingly important to guide clients through the myriad regulatory challenges they face
CDH’s mining team understands the market and has a wealth of industry experience in all facets of this specialist sector, built over many years of in-depth involvement.
It is a multi-disciplinary team that includes leading legal experts across a range of specialities.
CDH’s immersive and longstanding association with the resources sector means it has sound, practical knowledge and can offer a full range of comprehensive commercial services.
The team also uses CDH’s strong presence and expertise in Africa to facilitate complex transactions and support the growth of the industry.
“Our team has been involved in many of the largest, most prominent and complex resource industry transactions and matters in South and sub-Saharan Africa,” says Allan Reid, mining and minerals sector head at CDH.
“However, we need to ensure we innovate and stay ahead of changes that may affect clients. It is becoming increasingly important to guide clients through the myriad regulatory challenges they may face.”
Reid says policy uncertainty must be cleared up quickly as it limits growth, while efficiency and transparency are crucial too.
“I’ve said this before, but it is really appropriate if the sector is to benefit from improved conditions – a balance between all stakeholders, including local communities, employees, shareholders, funders, the regulator and the fiscus is needed. That needs to be cemented with a fair, transparent and efficient regulatory framework before we can attract and retain significant investment.”
Core services include:
- Mergers and acquisitions, including cross-border transactions.
- Mineral rights, including licensing, mining exploration, prospecting, concession, royalty and development agreements.
- Statutory claims arising from mining activities.
- Regulation, including occupational health and safety, competition and employment law.
- The Mining Charter, including black economic empowerment structuring and transactions.
- Environmental and planning issues, including community projects.
- Commercial disputes, including dispute resolution, litigation and arbitration.
- Financing, including corporate asset, commodity and leveraged finance.
- Tax, including corporate tax and commercial projects, exchange control and customs and excise.
- Projects and infrastructure, including joint ventures and PPPs.
- Due diligence investigations.
- Insurance, including policy and risk management issues.
This article was paid for by Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.
