Navigate the mining sector’s stormy seas in 2017 with CDH

There is nothing easy about mining, and 2017 is likely to be another challenging year for the sector if complexity is not managed well.

Uncertainty over the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act Amendment Bill, the Mining Charter and the status of being “once empowered, always empowered”; financial provision regulations; section 54 stoppages; and more stringent environmental legislation, among others, continue to make life difficult for local industry participants.

However, green shoots of growth are starting to sprout in the early parts of this year – the World Bank is forecasting strong gains in 2017 for industrial commodities such as energy and metals. Some of the performances of mining companies for the past quarter and the early part of the year have been fabulous, opening the door to exciting opportunities for those sector participants best able to manage the challenges.

The spectre of a weak China pulled commodities deep into the doldrums over the past few years, but now the World Bank is raising its metals price forecast to an increase of 11% – from 4% anticipated in its October outlook – on further tightening of supply and stronger demand from China and advanced economies. Signs of life in the sector are extremely positive for Africa, which remains aligned to China’s demand for metals.

More legal certainty is essential to ensure investor appetite remains strong and industry players can benefit. The one thing these investors want most is certainty.