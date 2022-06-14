WEBINAR | Where is the sweet spot between data and instinct?

Analysis of data provides an objective, numbers-based tool to inform brands about consumer behaviour and preferences.

However, gut-feel and a level of human experience can bring a personal element of empathy in marketing - something numbers can't provide.

How should brands create concepts that earn consumers' attention while respecting their privacy? Should up-and-coming marketers be trained to do what they love and use their gut instead of data? Or vice versa?

Register for the Future of Media webinar which will debate how much weight data or gut-feel strategies should carry in building outstanding brand marketing campaigns. The event will also discuss how to apply owned data in a creative, strategically effective, and legal way.

Moderated by Siya Sangweni, the panel includes:

Lindile Xoko, chief revenue officer at Primedia Broadcasting;

Linda Appie, head of marketing, at TymeBank; and

Leigh Carter, head of digital and group brand partnerships at Arena Holdings

Event details:

Date: June 29, 2022

Time: 10am – 11am

Click here to register for the webinar.

This Future of Media would not be possible without our valued sponsors: TymeBank, The MediaShop, TBWA\SA, The FM Redzone, Arena Holdings and Arena Events.