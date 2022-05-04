WEBINAR | Has the urgency for brands to collaborate faded?

Collaboration between media and brands took off in 2020 when Covid-19 forced everyone to rethink and reinvent their marketing approach. It became critical for survival and delivering impact.

However, as we look towards a post-Covid future, has the urgency for partnerships faded as brands choose to consolidate or expand their offerings on their own once again?

In a high-pressure marketplace, the knee-jerk reaction to become hyper competitive could have a destabilising impact on the advertising sector, particularly where collaboration is shunned. While competition is generally regarded as healthy, is there a point where competition paralyses brand gains?

Research suggests that brand collaborations produce many benefits, most notably when it comes to cost savings: it’s estimated that brands can save 25% of their marketing spend when pooling resources through partnership. The trick for brands lies in understanding their own value, both in terms of purpose and positioning, and finding the right partner to complement both.

Join the Future of Media as we examine what the collaborative marketing space has looked like since 2020, and how to expect business models to evolve further in 2022.

Moderated by Siya Sangweni, the panel will include:

Shaun Frazao , global strategy partner at Wavemaker Worldwide;

Ryan McFadyen , co-founder and strategic head at HaveYouHeard; and

Tumelo Motingoe, GM at AMA Media Agency.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, May 19 2022

Time: 10am-11am

Location: Online

Click here to register for this online event.

The Future of Media would not be possible without our sponsors: TymeBank, The MediaShop, TBWA\SA, The FM Redzone, Arena Holdings and Arena Events.