WEBINAR | The true meaning of brand purpose

Brand purpose is the north star that defines a brand’s reason for being. It’s how a brand can exist beyond simply making money and generating profits. It’s about the emotional connection brands have with their audience, from employees to suppliers, partners and consumers.

Brands are increasingly expected to show their “human” side, and social media has played a leading role in allowing them to tell their story by adopting a tone of voice aligned to direct consumer engagement.

Having a narrative — a story that explains why a brand exists and how it is guided by a purpose — is becoming progressively important in an overcrowded marketplace. Sharing a clear vision with business partners and the media ensures everyone is aligned and on strategy. In an environment with numerous attention-grabbing distractions and opinions about what a brand is about, a shared narrative is critical.

But has the word “purpose” lost its true meaning and how do brands not only define theirs, but live up to it consistently?

Join the Future of Media webinar to learn more about the value of a shared narrative and the necessity of finding a purpose that elicits consumer trust through sustainable ethics and transparency.

Moderated by Siya Sangweni, the panel will include:

Abey Mokgwatsane, CMO at Investec;

CMO at Investec; Nontokozo Madonsela, Group CMO at Momentum;

Group CMO at Momentum; Lyndon Barends, Head of group strategy and sales at Arena Holdings; and

Head of group strategy and sales at Arena Holdings; and Sydney Mbhele, CEO of brand at Sanlam.

Event details: