WEBINAR | Ensure your brand thrives in the goldfish economy

It’s said goldfish have an attention span of only eight seconds and that humans are not far behind.

In an age that has become fast-paced and always connected, the distractions of a ringing phone, a pinging app, Insta-this and TikTok-that means our ability to hold focus has grown ever more precarious.

As our lives get busier and attention spans shorter, marketers face a great challenge in getting their brands to the top of consumers' minds.

It's not possible to hold audiences captive unless they’re kept away from their devices. Nowadays that is easier said than done. The alternative is for brands to create content that is significantly creative and engaging.

“The agility of marketers to behave as nimbly as consumers will translate into brand loyalty in our hybrid world,” says Christa Carone, president of Infillion (formerly True[X] + Gimbal).

Brands need to become sharper, more innovative and succinct in their approach — leaving an exciting opportunity for entertaining and informative short-form advertising on TikTok and other social media platforms.

At the same time remote working during the pandemic has seen mental health issues come under the spotlight. Productivity and creativity have been affected, particularly for those working in competitive and under-pressure fields such as marketing and advertising.

