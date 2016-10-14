Deutsche Bank hiring freeze

"It’s a very drastic step," said Michael Seufert, an analyst at NordLB with a hold recommendation on the shares.

"But it makes sense if they’re excluding compliance from the freeze — they have a lot of catching up to do."

The shares fell 2.5% to €12.04 at 1 pm in Frankfurt. They have dropped about 47% in 2016, making them the fourth-worst performer in the 38-member Bloomberg Europe Banks and Financial Services index, which slipped 23%.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the hiring freeze, referring to an announcement on October 6, when the bank said it had reached an agreement with labour representatives to cut 1,000 positions in Germany as part of the wider restructuring plan. The lender employed more than 101,000 people in June, up from 98,138 at the end of 2014.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase have estimated Deutsche could save as much as €1.9bn in 2016, largely through a hiring freeze. Asked whether the lender would scrap bonuses for the executive board for a second year, Cryan told Germany’s Bild newspaper in September "nobody has unrealistic expectations".

"A way to cut costs is reducing the bonus pool," said Philipp Haessler, an analyst at Equinet Bank in Frankfurt, with a neutral recommendation on the shares. "Some people may say that this could lead to a flight

risk, but does it really in

this environment?"

Barclays Headcount

Europe’s largest lenders have cut costs and eliminated jobs to weather a slump in earnings, hurt by negative rates, volatile markets and tougher regulatory scrutiny. At Barclays, CEO Jes Staley imposed a hiring freeze in 2015, helping reduce headcount by a net 13,600 over the past nine months. The CEO has since relaxed restrictions and made the hiring process less stringent, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In September Cryan sought to reassure investors that he does not plan to raise capital, saying that he expects US authorities to scale back their initial request. Deutsche Bank’s negotiations with the justice department to resolve a multiyear-long investigation into residential mortgage-backed securities were continuing, sources have said.

Deutsche Bank, which houses Europe’s largest investment bank, was holding informal talks with securities firms to explore options including raising capital should mounting legal bills require it, people with knowledge of the discussions said last week.

The lender could also revisit selling its Deutsche Postbank unit or parts or all of its asset-management division, they said.

The CEO has already said Deutsche Bank might fail to be profitable in 2016, after posting the first annual loss since 2008 in 2015. He also signalled that the lender might have to deepen cost cuts.

Bloomberg