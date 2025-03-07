Caterpillar reaffirms its preference for privately owned, local dealerships

Caterpillar has taken note of the outcome of Barloworld’s extraordinary general meeting held on February 26 2025, triggering a standby offer from the consortium.

It confirmed its support for the transaction, which aligned with its preference for privately owned, local dealerships.

“It is our firm belief that locally owned dealerships are best positioned to serve customers, drive sales and service growth, and tailor investments to regional requirements,” says Caterpillar.

“Localisation enables a deeper understanding of customer needs, effective operation within regional frameworks and the development of skilled local employees.”

According to the company, private ownership structures foster long-term decision-making and investment strategies. This structure, which is pursued with the standby offer, aligns with Caterpillar’s Africa localisation and private ownership strategy.

This article was sponsored by Caterpillar.