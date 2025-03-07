Companies / Industrials

Caterpillar reaffirms its preference for privately owned, local dealerships

Local dealerships that drive sales and growth

07 March 2025 - 08:47
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Caterpillar reaffirms its preference for privately owned, local dealerships. Picture: Supplied
Caterpillar reaffirms its preference for privately owned, local dealerships. Picture: Supplied

Caterpillar has taken note of the outcome of Barloworld’s extraordinary general meeting held on February 26 2025, triggering a standby offer from the consortium. 

It confirmed its support for the transaction, which aligned with its preference for privately owned, local dealerships.

“It is our firm belief that locally owned dealerships are best positioned to serve customers, drive sales and service growth, and tailor investments to regional requirements,” says Caterpillar.

“Localisation enables a deeper understanding of customer needs, effective operation within regional frameworks and the development of skilled local employees.”

According to the company, private ownership structures foster long-term decision-making and investment strategies. This structure, which is pursued with the standby offer, aligns with Caterpillar’s Africa localisation and private ownership strategy.

This article was sponsored by Caterpillar.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Popular Articles

Landmark partnership to boost SMME funding and trade across Africa

Companies / Financial Services

Family-owned businesses can now benefit from Standard Bank’s Mauritius offshore ...

Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank CIB advises Coronation on DealMakers’ ‘BEE Deal of the Year’

Companies / Financial Services

Caterpillar reaffirms its preference for privately owned, local dealerships

Companies / Industrials

Nedbank CIB advises Frasers Group on landmark retail acquisition

Companies / Financial Services