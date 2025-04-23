Thriving through change: Skin Renewal’s approach to growth in uncertain times
Medical aesthetic company’s 20 years of success offer valuable lessons for businesses in fast-moving, highly competitive industries
The year 2025 presents a complex and evolving global climate, where economic pressures are intertwined with political shifts, regulatory changes, and fluctuating consumer behaviour. Inflation, reduced patient confidence and ongoing supply chain disruptions continue to shape industries.
For companies in the medical aesthetics sector, such as Skin Renewal, these challenges are compounded by the fact that they exist within the luxury space. Discretionary spending is often the first area impacted in times of uncertainty. Yet Skin Renewal has maintained a strong foothold by staying ahead of industry trends, responding dynamically to regional patient needs, and investing in long-term patient relationships.
Skin Renewal has 20 branches across Cape Town, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. As the only national medical aesthetics provider, the company has a unique perspective on how economic and environmental factors vary across different regions, from climate-related skin concerns to dominant skin types and treatment demands.
Business resilience: lessons from the past
Skin Renewal, now celebrating 20 years in the industry, has consistently demonstrated its ability to evolve in response to change. When the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered businesses worldwide, the company swiftly adapted by investing in its employees, enhancing its digital presence, maintaining patient trust, and streamlining operations. This agility not only ensured survival but also positioned the business for continued growth.
Another example of this adaptability came when Skin Renewal’s branch in Claremont, Cape Town, was damaged by fire. Within hours, contingency plans were in motion, and patients were seamlessly reallocated to sister branches while an alternative location was identified less than 100m away and was fitted out within four days of the fire, ensuring continuity of care.
“Resilience is not just about weathering storms; it’s about having the foresight and flexibility to turn challenges into opportunities,” says Victor Snyders, CEO of Skin Renewal.
Staying ahead in a rapidly evolving industry
The medical aesthetics industry is evolving as fast as the tech industry, with new treatments, products, and innovations emerging at an unprecedented rate. To remain at the forefront, Skin Renewal maintains global exposure, ensuring it keeps pace with the latest industry advancements.
“Medical aesthetics is no longer a localised industry; staying relevant means staying globally connected,” says Snyders. “Our ability to scale allows us to adopt and implement the latest global trends while ensuring they are suited to our patients’ needs.”
Innovation is key to staying ahead. While Skin Renewal integrates AI to segment and sort patient data, this is not at the expense of the human touch. AI enables the team to provide a more personalised and meaningful interaction, ensuring that every patient engagement, whether online or in-person, is tailored and relevant. AI has also been implemented in management structures, internal help systems and financial processing. With dedicated online support available seven days a week from 7am to 10pm via its website, the company reinforces its patient-centric approach, making expert guidance accessible when patients need it most.
The role of leadership in challenging times
At the helm, Snyders fosters a leadership philosophy rooted in adaptability, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to patient care.
“Being a leader in this industry means balancing reinvention with the core principles that have sustained us for two decades,” he says. “Every patient journey begins with a doctor-led consultation. As much as we innovate, that fundamental principle remains unchanged.”
With a national presence, Skin Renewal understands that patient needs differ across regions. The business must be nimble enough to respond to these variations while maintaining the high standard of care that has defined its reputation. Patient retention remains paramount, and while technology enhances efficiency, the foundation of trust is built through human interaction and medical expertise.
Key takeaways for business leaders
The Skin Renewal story offers valuable lessons for businesses operating in fast-moving, highly competitive industries:
- Agility is key: Businesses must pivot swiftly in response to external challenges while maintaining long-term strategic vision.
- Patient relationships drive success: Trust, engagement, and consistent care foster long-term loyalty.
- Innovation sustains growth: Staying globally connected ensures businesses remain competitive in an ever-changing industry.
- Investing in people is non-negotiable: A strong, motivated team remains a company’s greatest asset.
Looking ahead
While economic and political landscapes will continue to shift, Skin Renewal chooses to see uncertainty as a catalyst for innovation and growth. With 20 years of experience, a doctor-led approach, and a commitment to staying ahead of industry trends, the company remains well-positioned to navigate the future with confidence.
“Success in this industry isn’t about avoiding challenges; it’s about embracing change with agility and purpose,” says Snyders. “For businesses willing to evolve, the future is full of opportunity.”
This article was sponsored by Skin Renewal.