From perk to strategic priority: why employee wellness benefits are a business imperative
Old Mutual Corporate on how companies can combat the rise of lifestyle diseases that put workforce health — and productivity — at risk
South African businesses face an increasing but often underestimated challenge — lifestyle diseases. Rising cases of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease are being driven by poor diet, chronic stress and physical inactivity.
“As businesses look to create healthier, more resilient workforces, prioritising preventive healthcare with integrated health and wellness programmes can help reduce costs and improve employee engagement,” says Thenjiwe Ramorotho, a qualified dietitian and Old Mutual Corporate strategic client executive. “Employers that invest in these initiatives give their employees the resources to proactively manage their health, benefitting both individuals and the organisation.”
Healthier employees, stronger business performance
The financial case for workplace wellness is clear. A study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine found that for every dollar spent on wellness programmes, businesses saved nearly three times that amount in productivity gains.
Businesses that invest in wellbeing see better engagement, higher morale and are more competitive when attracting talentThenjiwe Ramorotho, Old Mutual Corporate strategic client executive
“Wellness benefits are no longer just perks,” says Ramorotho. “The 2024 Remchannel survey reported that 76.14% of employers surveyed have a compulsory healthcare cover requirement, and 49% of these employers also provide their employees with gap cover policies. Businesses that invest in wellbeing see better engagement, higher morale, and are more competitive when attracting talent.”
Prevention is more cost-effective than cure
Preventing lifestyle diseases requires a shift in focus towards early intervention and proactive healthcare management. Regular screenings, workplace wellness initiatives and improved access to healthcare can help ensure that minor health concerns do not escalate into serious conditions.
“Employers can influence employee health more than they realise,” says Ramorotho. “By applying nudge theory — a behavioural science approach that subtly encourages better choices — companies can create work environments that promote wellbeing without forcing change.”
How workplace design influences healthier choices
For example, a globally recognised services sector company found that providing free filtered water stations while making sugary drinks less accessible led to increased water consumption and a reduction in sugary beverage intake.
Another effective intervention was adjusting workplace layouts to encourage movement — such as placing commonly used equipment like bins and printers further from work stations or promoting stair use over elevators. These small nudges increased daily physical activity among employees without disrupting productivity.
Employers can apply these lessons in any work environment, including factories and manufacturing settings, by making simple design changes that promote wellbeing. Even minor adjustments — such as providing shaded rest areas or improving the layout of break spaces — can have a meaningful impact on employee health and workplace morale.
The role of health insurance in prevention
“Routine health screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels during GP consultations help detect warning signs before they develop into serious medical issues. Regular check-ups also ensure that employees receive the necessary follow-ups, treatment plans, and medication management to keep lifestyle diseases under control,” says Ramorotho.
In SA’s challenging economic climate, however, affordability of primary healthcare remains a concern. “Private healthcare costs continue to rise, and medical aid has become increasingly expensive, making it inaccessible to many employees. However, businesses do not have to rely solely on medical aid to provide healthcare benefits,” says Ramorotho.
Health insurance offers a more affordable alternative to medical aid while still providing essential healthcare benefits. With plans starting at R310 to R485 per member per month, employers can provide access to private healthcare without excessive costs.
Old Mutual Health Solutions health insurance offers businesses access to affordable private healthcare options, covering day-to-day medical needs, hospitalisation for illnesses and accidents, and private emergency services.
Medical insurance vs medical aid: what employers need to know
Employers should carefully consider the difference between medical insurance and medical aid when selecting healthcare benefits.
Employers who invest in affordable healthcare solutions ... reduce absenteeism, improve workplace morale, and create an environment where employees perform at their bestThenjiwe Ramorotho, Old Mutual Corporate strategic client executive
Medical insurance provides targeted coverage for specific health events, such as accidents, short-term hospitalisation and general practitioner visits. It does not include Prescribed Minimum Benefits, which are legally required under medical aid. Medical insurance covers defined medical events rather than a full range of treatments; it is more affordable and cost-effective for businesses seeking to provide healthcare benefits while managing expenses.
Ramorotho stresses that healthcare benefits are no longer a “nice-to-have” but a key factor in employee retention and productivity. “Employers who invest in affordable healthcare solutions do more than just support employee wellbeing. They reduce absenteeism, improve workplace morale, and create an environment where employees perform at their best. In a competitive job market, businesses that prioritise employee benefits will attract and retain top talent.”
This article was sponsored by Old Mutual Corporate.