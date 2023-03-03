7 quality control principles for food manufacturers

While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
A simple truth lies at the heart of any food business: the final product will enter other people’s bodies. It’s a huge responsibility, but a special kind of honour, too.
So, whether you’re new to food safety or need a procedural revamp, these quality control principles for food manufacturers are crucial to ensuring product consistency, customer satisfaction and food safety compliance — something that’s become even more important given SA’s energy crisis.
Long bouts of load-shedding have forced food manufacturers to rethink their production plans and find alternative solutions to power their operations to minimise the increased risks of food spoilage and wastage due to interruptions in power supply.
First, we need to distinguish between quality assurance and quality control in food manufacturing.
Quality assurance guarantees that a product is what the label says it is and made according to the correct process. For example, to label and sell yoghurt as “low fat,” it must contain less than 3% fat.
Quality control is about ensuring the product is safe to eat and consistently meets a certain standard of goodness (or even excellence). This is what makes working with food such a dynamic challenge.
An example of quality control practices in food manufacturing: Buttery Bakes is an artisanal cookie factory famous for its shortbread. These are the steps to getting Buttery Bakes’ quality control practices in shape:
1. Ingredient specifications
With food, quality is almost entirely determined by the characteristics of the ingredients. Using ingredient specifications holds suppliers accountable for consistently providing quality produce.
Ingredient specifications include:
2. Approved supplier list
For each ingredient, specify where it needs to be sourced from.
Approved supplier lists include:
3. Product formulation (recipe)
This defines what the product is made up of, ensuring that it contains the same ingredients, in the same ratios, every time.
Product formulations include:
4. Product standards
Product standards set your values and vision for your product. This document traditionally defines the item by physical, chemical and microbiological characteristics. However, from a food sensory perspective, there are other equally essential attributes, such as appearance, aroma, flavour and texture.
At an absolute minimum, all applicable government regulations must be met.
Product standards include:
5. Manufacturing procedures
This step is like the method part of a cookbook recipe, but with exact specifications. This will also become the work instructions for your employees and is useful for training and ensuring a consistent product, no matter who’s on shift.
Manufacturing procedures include:
Instructions for properly packaging, labelling and storing the product for safe distribution.
6. In-process records
Tracking what’s happening to your product during each step of production gives you the power and information to address any areas where things could go awry. These are called critical control points, which potentially expose your product to pathogens, incorrect handling or technique, hygiene vulnerabilities, wastage, spoilage and so on Each business’s in-process records will be unique, depending on the environment, processes, technology and ingredients used.
Examples include:
7. Good manufacturing procedures and sanitation
Other than not making people sick and wanting to craft something beautiful, these five reasons ought to keep the books happy too:
A centralised platform, such as a cloud-based enterprise resource planning solution, is a fundamental part of ensuring traceability in the food supply chain. But simply catching errors is not enough. If things go wrong anywhere along the chain, you’ll want to pinpoint exactly where. Being able to address those errors immediately is what makes all the difference.
Here are a few useful resources to help you improve your food quality control:
No matter how carefully you’ve planned things it all comes down to the people who execute your quality control procedures. Time and attention should be spent regularly training (and refreshing) everyone in the team and updating controls and processes to comply with new legislation. Getting food quality control right is easier when everyone on board is proud of their work and committed to delivering the quality your business and customers deserve.
This article was sponsored by Sage.
