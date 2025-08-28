Standard Bank streamlines retail investing under Shyft

Standard Bank, the biggest bank in Africa by assets, has plans to consolidate its existing online trading platforms under its global money app, Shyft.

The announcement follows an assessment of client feedback, prevailing industry trends, and a comprehensive review of the existing online retail trading platforms, including the bank’s WebTrader, AutoShare Invest, and Online Share Trading (OST).

Shyft was selected as the most suitable platform for servicing global and local investing and trading needs across various currencies and assets. The award-winning global money app, which was developed in 2016, has revolutionised international travel, shopping, payments, and investments at the best forex rates.

The migration will take effect throughout 2025 and 2026.

“We are making direct contact with clients on the migration. To minimise disruption and ensure stability, the move of clients and assets will be carried out in multiple tranches, with each phase carefully planned and communicated,” says Henry Dhliwayo, head of the Global Markets Retail Business at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.

“These platforms will remain available for some time; however, eventually, they will only be accessible via Shyft.”

The phased migration has begun with OST, where clients currently using the platform to invest in shares and exchange traded funds have been contacted directly with information about the move to Shyft.

Clients who hold or invest in other financial instruments, such as tax-free investment accounts, derivatives, or structured products, will be included in subsequent phases of the rollout. Similarly, clients whose accounts are managed by third parties or intermediaries will also be migrated at a later stage.

Earlier this year, Shyft added the JSE’s listed companies to its investment and trading platform. The app is available to Standard Bank and non-Standard Bank clients who reside in SA or Botswana and offers physical and digital cards.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.