Standard Bank named ‘Africa’s Best Bank’ in a haul of 26 awards

Standard Bank has once again demonstrated its leadership as the best bank in SA and Africa after receiving 26 accolades across its continental footprint at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

At an awards ceremony hosted in London, the bank was recognised for its excellence in corporate and investment banking, customer experience, SME banking and corporate responsibility in 14 markets.

Euromoney evaluates the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data and surveys, and has led a comprehensive awards programme for more than 30 years.

“Our purpose is clear: Africa is our home; we drive her growth. As the continent’s leading financial institution, and with Africa poised to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing regions, we are uniquely positioned to capture the immense opportunities ahead while delivering strong returns for our shareholders and positive impact for our clients and the communities we serve,” says Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO.

Commenting on CIB’s exceptional performance that earned 18 Euromoney awards, Luvuyo Masinda, Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking CEO, says: “Our deep sector expertise, particularly in energy and infrastructure, combined with strong client relationships where we offer strategic insight, capital solutions, or trusted advice, has positioned us to lead in landmark transactions. By aligning our lending and global markets capabilities, we were able to deliver market financing solutions tailored to our clients’ needs.

“We aim to sustain and grow this performance by focusing on high-growth sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining and technology media and telecommunications. We are investing in data and analytics to identify origination opportunities and bring solutions faster to our clients.

“We are also focused on deepening our competitive advantage in structured capital, expanding our equity capital markets and debt capital markets solutions beyond SA, and investing in the next generation of investment bankers,” adds Masinda.