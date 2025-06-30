Standard Bank takes home 10 EMEA Finance Magazine African Banking Awards

Standard Bank, the biggest bank in Africa by assets, has won an impressive 10 awards at the 17th annual edition of the EMEA Finance Magazine African Banking Awards.

Forming part of the EMEA Finance Magazine Achievement Awards, these accolades recognise the most notable transactions in Africa and the organisations behind them across a variety of markets, including debt and equity capital markets, loans, Islamic finance, structured finance, and more.

Award winners are nominated by banks and their clients and chosen by the EMEA Finance editorial team.

Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking was recognised across three categories, taking five awards in equity capital markets, three in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and two in syndicated loans. This includes the Best M&A House in Africa accolade, two Best M&A Deal awards for deals originated in Nigeria and East Africa, and the Best IPO in Africa honour for the Boxer Retail deal.

“We are proud to be recognised across various categories for our innovative and client-led solutions. [These awards] reaffirm our commitment to sustainably growing the continent we proudly call home. This highlights the importance we place on aligning our purpose with action through innovative deals across the African continent,” says Luvuyo Masinda, CEO of Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.

“We will continue to strive to deliver innovative, exceptional service tailored to our clients’ needs.”

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.