SkyQR’s tech helps SA financial sector thwart fraud, saving over R2.5bn

In a significant stride towards bolstering financial security, document verification innovator SkyQR has announced that its cutting-edge QR code technology has helped the South African banking and credit sectors prevent losses exceeding R2.5bn over the past five years.

This milestone underscores the growing importance of advanced digital solutions in combatting application fraud, which continues to threaten the integrity of financial institutions nationwide.

Application fraud — where applicants submit false, misleading, or stolen information to secure credit, loans, or insurance — has become an increasingly sophisticated crime. Criminals use fake identities, falsify income details, or misrepresent financial histories with the sole aim of duping institutions into approving credit or services they are not entitled to.

Such fraudulent activities lead not only to significant financial losses but also to operational disruptions and a loss of trust in financial systems.

Kapish Soma, MD of SkyQR, emphasises the gravity of this issue: “Application and document fraud are hitting SA’s banking and retail credit sectors very hard. The landscape is evolving rapidly. Criminal networks are becoming more sophisticated, leveraging digital tools to forge documents with remarkable realism. Unfortunately, many businesses still rely on manual checks or outdated verification processes, which leave gaps vulnerable to exploitation.”