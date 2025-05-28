Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank crowned Africa’s Best Islamic Bank — again

This is the second consecutive year Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking has earned this prestigious accolade at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards

28 May 2025 - 08:53
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking has been recognised for its innovation and commitment to advancing Islamic finance across the continent, earning two prestigious accolades at the 2025 Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards. Picture: Standard Bank
Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking has been recognised for its innovation and commitment to advancing Islamic finance across the continent, earning two prestigious accolades at the 2025 Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards. Picture: Standard Bank

Standard Bank’s Shari’ah Banking has been crowned Africa’s Best Islamic Bank for the second consecutive year at the 2025 Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards. The bank also received the award for SAs Best Islamic Bank.

In 2024, Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking became the first Sub-Saharan African bank to win the title of Africa’s Best Islamic Bank. This continued recognition highlights the market’s appreciation of Standard Bank’s innovative solutions tailored to meet the continent’s growing demand for Islamic finance.

We see Islamic finance as a powerful enabler of economic growth in Africa, especially in Sub-Saharan regions, which are home to 18% of the global Muslim population
Ameen Hassen, head of Shari’ah Banking at Standard Bank

“We’re honoured to receive this prestigious recognition for the second year running. Being named Africa’s Best Islamic Bank reaffirms our commitment to innovation and to delivering principled, Shari’ah-compliant solutions tailored to our clients’ unique needs,” says Ameen Hassen, head of Shari’ah Banking at Standard Bank.

He says the award reflects the exceptional teamwork driving the bank’s efforts to advance Islamic finance across the continent.

The Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards honour institutions that have made a significant impact by driving innovation and growth in Islamic banking and finance. 

Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking has led several industry firsts, including:

  • The world’s first Shari’ah-compliant Diners Club card;
  • SA’s first fintech-enabled unsecured Shari’ah-compliant working capital solution through the Merchant Capital Shari’ah Advance; and
  • The first Shari’ah-compliant term facility in SA offered by a commercial bank.

Over the past five years, its assets have grown by 82%, outpacing the 79% growth in liabilities over the same period.

“We see Islamic finance as a powerful enabler of economic growth in Africa, especially in Sub-Saharan regions, which are home to 18% of the global Muslim population,” says Hassen.

He says Standard Bank’s Shari’ah Banking continues to innovate to ensure that Islamic banking plays a bigger role in Africa’s economic development.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

ALSO READ:

Standard Bank’s $250m IFC loan will boost green financing initiatives

SPONSORED | Initiative enables bank to expand funding access to property developers and homebuyers, supporting sustainable building across various ...
Companies
1 month ago

Landmark partnership to boost SMME funding and trade across Africa

SPONSORED | African Development Bank and Standard Bank Group collaborate on R3.6bn social bond and $200m trade finance agreement
Companies
2 months ago

Family-owned businesses can now benefit from Standard Bank’s Mauritius offshore offering

SPONSORED | The bank’s expanded offshore offering addresses a significant gap in the market, enabling more businesses across Africa to access ...
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Popular Articles

Exxaro accelerates diversification with strategic manganese acquisition

Companies / Mining

Redefine spurs smart property management revolution with GoCity super app ...

Companies / Property

SMEs require a banking relationship, even in this digital age

Companies / Financial Services

Game-changing tech adoption can turn SMEs into retail giants

Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank CIB advises Coronation on DealMakers’ ‘BEE Deal of the Year’

Companies / Financial Services