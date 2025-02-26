Family-owned businesses can now benefit from Standard Bank’s Mauritius offshore offering

Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking (BCB) has extended its Mauritius offshore offering to family-owned businesses, which are increasingly seeking banking solutions that offer wealth preservation, currency risk management and access to global markets.

By establishing a presence in Mauritius, a globally respected financial hub known for its strong regulatory framework and strategic trade agreements, businesses of all sizes can benefit from a stable and favourable environment for international finance.

“Family-owned businesses are the backbone of our continent’s economy, and they need access to the same financial instruments that larger corporations have benefited from for years. By extending our Mauritius offshore offering to them, we are addressing a significant gap and giving these businesses the opportunity to thrive on an international scale,” says Simone Cooper, head of Standard Bank BCB SA.

This offshore offering allows family-owned businesses to not only manage currency and liquidity risks but also gain a strategic edge through asset diversification. Standard Bank BCB’s offshore banking in Mauritius provides a strategic mechanism to mitigate these risks and enhance financial resilience to support regional businesses operating in sectors vulnerable to economic fluctuations and foreign exchange challenges. Moreover, the offering’s alignment with international regulatory standards ensures businesses remain compliant while pursuing growth.

Mauritius’s strategic position as an offshore banking destination has been carefully chosen based on its competitive tax rates, reliable financial systems and business-friendly environment. Businesses can leverage these advantages to optimise their financial structures, gain efficiencies in wealth management and create a buffer against market instability.

“Standard Bank’s extensive footprint across the continent uniquely positions us to be a trusted partner for our clients’ growth. Leveraging our on-the-ground expertise, we are able to deliver impactful financial solutions that turn possibilities into opportunities for the vibrant businesses that power Africa’s economy,” says Cooper.

“In a world that is increasingly interconnected, the pressure on businesses to think and act globally is immense. Standard Bank BCB’s presence in Mauritius marks a significant shift, driven by the urgent needs of businesses striving for stability and growth in an ever-evolving landscape. Mauritius’s advantageous position and solid reputation as a financial centre allows us to extend our reach and provide more effective, wide-ranging support to businesses across the continent. This strategic move is aligned with our goal of supporting growth and innovation of the vibrant businesses that power Africa’s economy.”

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.