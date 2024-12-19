Nedbank CIB advises Frasers Group on landmark retail acquisition

Holdsport is the parent company of Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse and Shelflife. Picture: Nedbank CIB
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) acted as a corporate adviser to Frasers Group, a UK-listed retail company, in its acquisition of Holdsport, the parent company of Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse and Shelflife.
The transaction is one of the largest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the retail sector in SA this year. Holdsport was acquired from Old Mutual Private Equity Fund V and existing management.
This acquisition introduces significant foreign capital into the South African retail sector, which has seen limited international activity in recent years. It also reflects renewed investor confidence after the formation of the government of national unity.
Brad Webber, Investment Banking originator at Nedbank CIB, noted that Frasers Group selected Nedbank CIB for its expertise in the consumer market and experience in executing complex M&A transactions: “We worked closely with Frasers Group throughout the process, from assisting them in understanding the South African market to structuring the offer and advising them through the bidding stages, ensuring they were well positioned to secure the deal.”
Webber said the transaction showed Nedbank CIB’s ability to support international investors entering SA. “Offshore clients face unique challenges in navigating this market, and for this deal we tailored our strategy to meet Frasers Group’s needs while also fulfilling Old Mutual’s exit requirements. This investment brings new capital into a proudly South African business, helping to drive growth. It is one of the largest international investments this year, and we’re proud to have contributed to its success.”
Warrick Haskell, principal of Corporate Finance at Nedbank CIB. Picture: Nedbank CIB
Warrick Haskell, principal of Corporate Finance at Nedbank CIB, says that aligned with Frasers Group’s plan to expand into new markets, the acquisition underscores Nedbank CIB’s strength in cross-border transactions that meet client objectives while supporting economic development. “This transaction reflects the innovation, expertise and market-leading solutions for Nedbank CIB clients.”
“We’re pleased to have partnered with Nedbank CIB on this acquisition,” says James France, chief acquisitions officer at Frasers Group. “Their clear guidance and understanding of the local market were crucial to our success in the process. This acquisition is a key step in growing our business in exciting and growing markets, and we’re optimistic about using the Holdsport platform for further growth in the region.”
This transaction highlights the importance of foreign investment in supporting the country’s growth, as well as Nedbank CIB’s role in connecting international clients with local opportunities.
This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.
