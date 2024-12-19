Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank CIB advises Frasers Group on landmark retail acquisition

The UK-listed retail company’s acquisition of Holdsport introduces significant foreign capital into the South African retail sector

19 December 2024 - 09:00
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Holdsport is the parent company of Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse and Shelflife. Picture: Nedbank CIB
Holdsport is the parent company of Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse and Shelflife. Picture: Nedbank CIB

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) acted as a corporate adviser to Frasers Group, a UK-listed retail company, in its acquisition of Holdsport, the parent company of Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse and Shelflife. 

The transaction is one of the largest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the retail sector in SA this year. Holdsport was acquired from Old Mutual Private Equity Fund V and existing management.

This acquisition introduces significant foreign capital into the South African retail sector, which has seen limited international activity in recent years. It also reflects renewed investor confidence after the formation of the government of national unity.

Brad Webber, Investment Banking originator at Nedbank CIB. Picture: Nedbank CIB
Brad Webber, Investment Banking originator at Nedbank CIB. Picture: Nedbank CIB

Brad Webber, Investment Banking originator at Nedbank CIB, noted that Frasers Group selected Nedbank CIB for its expertise in the consumer market and experience in executing complex M&A transactions: “We worked closely with Frasers Group throughout the process, from assisting them in understanding the South African market to structuring the offer and advising them through the bidding stages, ensuring they were well positioned to secure the deal.”

Webber said the transaction showed Nedbank CIB’s ability to support international investors entering SA. “Offshore clients face unique challenges in navigating this market, and for this deal we tailored our strategy to meet Frasers Group’s needs while also fulfilling Old Mutual’s exit requirements. This investment brings new capital into a proudly South African business, helping to drive growth. It is one of the largest international investments this year, and we’re proud to have contributed to its success.”

Warrick Haskell, principal of Corporate Finance at Nedbank CIB. Picture: Nedbank CIB
Warrick Haskell, principal of Corporate Finance at Nedbank CIB. Picture: Nedbank CIB

Warrick Haskell, principal of Corporate Finance at Nedbank CIB, says that aligned with Frasers Group’s plan to expand into new markets, the acquisition underscores Nedbank CIB’s strength in cross-border transactions that meet client objectives while supporting economic development. “This transaction reflects the innovation, expertise and market-leading solutions for Nedbank CIB clients.”

“We’re pleased to have partnered with Nedbank CIB on this acquisition,” says James France, chief acquisitions officer at Frasers Group. “Their clear guidance and understanding of the local market were crucial to our success in the process. This acquisition is a key step in growing our business in exciting and growing markets, and we’re optimistic about using the Holdsport platform for further growth in the region.”

This transaction highlights the importance of foreign investment in supporting the country’s growth, as well as Nedbank CIB’s role in connecting international clients with local opportunities.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.

ALSO READ:

Nedbank CIB paves the way for Assura PLC’s JSE listing

SPONSORED | The UK-based diversified healthcare Reit began trading on November 21 2024 with a market capitalisation of R29bn
Companies
1 week ago

Nedbank CIB leads Attacq’s inaugural bond issuance

SPONSORED | Bank strengthens its position as a trusted partner in property finance by providing comprehensive support across the issuance process
Companies
2 weeks ago

Nedbank CIB backs DRDGold with R2bn for mining expansion

SPONSORED | The bank is dedicated to supporting SA’s gold mining sector by financing innovative and responsible practices
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Popular Articles

Nedbank CIB advises Frasers Group on landmark retail acquisition

Companies / Financial Services

AI Journey 2024: plans for new global Artificial Intelligence Alliance announced

Companies / Technology

Standard Bank boosts its digital investment to stay ahead of the pack

Companies / Technology

Standard Bank Tutuwa Foundation opens door to success for 12 learners

Companies

Game-changing tech adoption can turn SMEs into retail giants

Companies / Financial Services