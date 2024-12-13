Game-changing tech adoption can turn SMEs into retail giants

‘Through our merchant solutions, we turn possibilities into opportunities for the vibrant businesses that power Africa’s economy,’ says Norman Nyawo, head of Merchant Solutions for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank SA. Picture: Standard Bank
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have the potential to harness the power of technological innovations to level the playing field with larger retailers, especially during high-traffic shopping periods such as the festive season.
As digital transformation continues to revolutionise how businesses operate, compete and serve their customers, adopting the right technologies can present considerable growth opportunities.
Digital tools have reshaped the retail landscape, allowing even the smallest businesses to reach large, and even global, audiences, and provide a seamless shopping experience. With e-commerce platforms, mobile payment solutions, and advanced customer analytics, SMEs can scale their operations and optimise their offerings in real time to meet rising customer expectations for speed and convenience — making technology a key business strategy for success.
These businesses can make quick, informed decisions, manage supply chains efficiently and predict consumer trends thanks to tech solutions such as automation and data-driven insights. This agility allows them to anticipate demand, particularly during high-pressure periods like the festive shopping season.
Additionally, tech-enabled data analytics help SMEs adjust pricing, manage inventory with precision and deliver personalised experiences that build customer loyalty. Innovations such as contactless payments and mobile-based point-of-sale systems have become essential, with cashless transaction solutions enhancing checkout speeds and providing the security and convenience consumers expect.
“This shift towards digital payment technology is crucial during high-traffic shopping events when long queues and transaction delays can make or break sales success,” says Norman Nyawo, head of Merchant Solutions for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank SA.
“Solutions such as Standard Bank’s SimplyBLU platform enable businesses to manage online payments, ensuring a frictionless experience for customers. Similarly, our SnapScan offering facilitates cashless, streamlined transactions that boost customer satisfaction, especially when time is of the essence.”
By adopting these and other cutting-edge solutions, SMEs not only equip their operations with the tools to capitalise on peak shopping opportunities, but also lay the groundwork for sustained growth. Further, the right technology can break down barriers to accessing capital, with digital lending platforms and crowdsourcing tools enabling entrepreneurs to secure funding more efficiently to scale up and meet seasonal demand.
Standard Bank’s Thundafund platform exemplifies how financial innovation opens new pathways for entrepreneurial success, reflecting the bank’s commitment to partnering with businesses to start, manage and grow their operations.
During high-traffic periods, having efficient and secure digital payment solutions is ... a necessity
Norman Nyawo, head of Merchant Solutions for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank SA
“Technological adoption is a game changer for SMEs,” says Nyawo. “Through our merchant solutions, we turn possibilities into opportunities for the vibrant businesses that power Africa’s economy, equipping them with the digital solutions they need to compete on an equal footing with larger players. During high-traffic periods, having efficient and secure digital payment solutions is not just a luxury but a necessity.”
Beyond high-demand shopping seasons, SA’s e-commerce market continues to evolve, with international platforms such as Shein and Temu gaining traction among local consumers. These changes and the growth of online marketplaces such as those of Facebook and Makro are intensifying competition and transforming consumer expectations. SMEs must accelerate their adoption of e-commerce strategies to remain competitive and seize emerging growth opportunities.
The story of technological innovation is one of empowerment. For SMEs, embracing digital transformation is not optional but essential, enabling even the smallest enterprises to thrive in an increasingly digital marketplace.
Game-changing tech adoption can turn SMEs into retail giants
Standard Bank’s SimplyBLU, SnapScan and Thundafund solutions equip small businesses with the digital solutions they need to compete big
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.
