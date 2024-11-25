Retain top talent: how to meet employee needs in today's multigenerational workforce

The good news is that 84% of employees are satisfied with the benefits offered by their employers, according to the Old Mutual Workplace Benefits Primary Research study, powered by LIMRA.

Employers and employees mostly agree on the most important core benefit offerings. When asked to rank their top five most important benefits, employers picked retirement savings plan (92%), medical aid (73%), group funeral cover (68%), group life cover (63%), employee assistance programmes (61%), and financial advice (60%).

Employees, meanwhile, ranked the following as their top five: medical aid (98%), retirement savings plan (95%), employee assistance programmes (80%), health/medical insurance (77%), and mental health benefits (75%).

But here’s the bad news: Those lists don’t overlap entirely, and one in five surveyed employees said there was an unmet demand from an employee benefits perspective. There is a significant gap between what employees want and what employers offer, or intend to offer in the foreseeable future.

For example, 22% of employees see medical aid cover as an unmet need, while only 7% of employers plan to add it as a benefit within the next five years. Similarly, 20% of employees see group disability cover as an unmet need, while just 5% of employers plan to add that particular benefit.

Overall, only 24% of employers say they plan to add any additional core benefits to their offering within the next five years.