Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking takes top honours at GIFA and PMR Awards

Standard Bank’s Shari’ah Banking division walked away with the Excellence Award for Islamic SME Banking at this year’s Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA). It also clinched three top honours at the 2024 PMR Awards.

With a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant financial products for both individuals and businesses, Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking has become a formidable player in both the local and global Islamic Banking arena.

“[These accolades] affirm Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking’s commitment to serve clients with integrity, while contributing to the economic growth of our communities,” says Mohammed Ameen Hassen, CEO of Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking.

International recognition at GIFA

The GIFA is one of the most respected annual awards programmes in Islamic finance. Winning the highly coveted Excellence Award for Islamic SME Banking is a significant international recognition of Standard Bank’s dedication to providing innovative and ethical financial solutions that adhere to Shari’ah principles.

“We are honoured to receive the GIFA Excellence Award,” says Hassen. “For an organisation whose Shari’ah Banking division has been operational for less than a decade, this accolade shows that the market values our tailored approach to business banking and affirms that our clients’ needs remain at the forefront of our mission.”

PMR Diamond Arrow Awards

At the PMR Awards, Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking won the coveted PMR Diamond Arrow Award in three major categories: Business Banking, Personal Banking and Asset Management.

Presented by PMR.africa, a leading market research organisation, the Diamond Arrow Award is given to companies that demonstrate excellence in their respective industries. It is awarded to the highest-ranked company in each category, setting the benchmark for peers to aspire towards.

“This award recognises excellence in service and innovation,” says Hassen. “Winning the highest-ranked accolade highlights our leadership in Shari’ah-compliant financial services.”

Hassen says that with these remarkable achievements, Standard Bank is setting a new standard for Shari’ah-compliant banking, empowering clients to achieve their financial goals with confidence.

The division remains committed to delivering sustainable and responsible growth through innovative financial solutions that align with the values of Shari’ah Banking.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.