Forbes ranks Standard Bank among World’s 20 Best Employers

It’s the second consecutive year the bank has featured in this annual list of top multinational organisations

28 October 2024 - 08:32
Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO. Picture: Standard Bank
Standard Bank Group, the biggest bank in Africa by assets, has once again won international recognition, this time from Forbes magazine.

Standard Bank placed 18th in the 2024 edition of Forbes' annual ranking of the World's Best Employers, a list that includes 850 top large multinational organisations. The bank emerged as the highest ranked company from Africa and ranked second in the Banking and Financial Services sector globally.   

It’s phenomenal to be recognised as one of the World’s Best Employers for the second year in a row. In fact, we’ve greatly improved our standing given that we were ranked 130th in 2023
Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO

“Our people are at the heart of what we do. This recognition is a profound demonstration of the value our 50,000 employees place in our organisation,” says Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO. 

“It’s phenomenal to be recognised as one of the World’s Best Employers for the second year in a row. In fact, we’ve greatly improved our standing given that we were ranked 130th in 2023.” 

The World’s Best Employers are chosen each year by Forbes in partnership with Statista, based on independent surveys completed by employees in more than 50 countries. More than 300,000 employee evaluations are considered, ensuring that the process is conducted independently and anonymously.

This accolade comes on the heels of the group being recognised as one of Time magazine’s World’s Best Companies and, for the second consecutive year, one of Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies.

“We will continue to empower our people to serve our clients with consistent excellence and to support inclusive and sustainable growth throughout Africa,” says Tshabalala.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

