FNB’s Life & Legacy Plan makes affordable, holistic life cover more accessible

As part of its ongoing efforts to make life insurance more accessible to more South Africans, while addressing key challenges within the industry, FNB has launched its FNB Life & Legacy Plan.

This comprehensive solution builds on the bank’s long-held commitment to simplifying life insurance so that more people and families have the tools they need to successfully navigate the challenges of life and funeral cover, estate planning and wills.

The new FNB Life & Legacy Plan represents the next stage in FNB’s continued journey to make life insurance easier to understand, buy and tailored to a person’s individual needs.

Since it embarked on this quest in 2021, FNB has sold almost 400,000 of its simplified life cover policies, despite the challenges it, and the entire life insurance industry, faced during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Lee Bromfield, CEO of FNB Insure, the launch of the FNB Life & Legacy Plan represents another major step forward by the bank towards offering flexible solutions that meets the evolving needs of South African families.

“The FNB Life & Legacy Plan is about much more than just securing a payout if you pass away,” he says. “It’s about providing a holistic solution that includes financial cover, a will, meaningful support with estate administration and many other value-adds. We want our clients to know that they are not alone when it comes to planning for the future because FNB is here to help them every step of the way.”