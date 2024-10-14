Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank ranked one of the world’s best and most trustworthy companies

The bank has been recognised by two iconic global news magazines, Time and Newsweek

14 October 2024 - 09:06
Standard Bank has an on-the-ground presence in 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and six countries via key global centres and offshore hubs. Picture: Standard Bank
Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has been recognised as one of Time magazine’s World’s Best Companies and Newsweek’s World's Most Trustworthy Companies.

Time and Newsweek are esteemed media organisations that have maintained a reputation for exceptional journalism for nearly a century, 

“These accolades from two iconic global news magazines demonstrate that our determined focus on delivering excellent services for our clients in, across and beyond Africa is being recognised worldwide,” says Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank Group.

Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO

Time Magazine’s World’s Best Companies, now in its second iteration, is a comprehensive analysis of the top performing companies across the world. The study is based on 15 criteria including employee satisfaction, revenue growth, environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance.

Newsweek’s World's Most Trustworthy Companies, conducted in collaboration with global research firm Statista, reviewed businesses across 23 industries, spanning 20 countries. The survey considered all publicly listed companies with a revenue of more than $500m. 

“Trust is the foundation of our business, and we are very pleased to be recognised among the world’s best. We will continue to work hard to earn the trust of our clients, our investors and the communities and countries where we work,” says Tshabalala. 

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

