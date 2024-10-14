Standard Bank ranked one of the world’s best and most trustworthy companies

Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has been recognised as one of Time magazine’s World’s Best Companies and Newsweek’s World's Most Trustworthy Companies.

Time and Newsweek are esteemed media organisations that have maintained a reputation for exceptional journalism for nearly a century,

“These accolades from two iconic global news magazines demonstrate that our determined focus on delivering excellent services for our clients in, across and beyond Africa is being recognised worldwide,” says Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank Group.