BizFlex gives SA’s businesses a R6.5bn boost

Standard Bank BizFlex has disbursed more than R6.5bn to more than 11,000 South African businesses in just four years, making it one of the most successful revenue-based lending products in the market, and one of the fastest to achieve this milestone.

BizFlex is an innovative short-term loan solution that is designed to adapt to a business’s financial circumstances. Featuring a unique “pay as you earn” repayment structure, BizFlex enables businesses to link their loan repayments to revenue earned, giving them more flexibility than traditional fixed monthly instalment loans.

“When we developed BizFlex, our goal was to create a loan facility that would enable businesses to seize growth opportunities and navigate challenges effectively,” says Keldon Moodley, head of BizFlex at Standard Bank.

“We also wanted to make it easy to access, transparent in terms of costs, and free of the usual pain points like onerous approval processes and inflexible repayment structures. We are delighted that so many businesses are benefiting as a result.

“What really makes BizFlex a game-changer is the fact that qualifying clients can choose the percentage of revenue that they are comfortable committing towards the loan repayments.

“On days revenue is earned, their chosen percentage is applied and used as a loan repayment; on days no revenue is earned, there is no loan repayment. This gives businesses the cash flow breathing room they often need,” says Moodley.

BizFlex has the added benefit of being paperless, with businesses able to access the loan through their online banking platform. The chosen capital amount and the revenue repayment percentage determine the expected loan term, and the total cost of lending is quoted upfront.