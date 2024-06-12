Africanbank continues its audacious legacy

In 2024 the bank will launch its own business banking offering.

“It’s a proud moment for Africanbank as it represents a return to our original mandate,” says Bungane. “The bank was founded by black entrepreneurs who created an institution that would support their aspirations. Through our business banking products and services, we aim to do just that. Not merely as credit providers, but as trusted financial partners. We will judge the success of our venture by the success of our customers.”

Africanbank’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO) listing in 2025 represents a significant milestone, solidifying its status as a bank of the people and underscoring its commitment to transparency, accountability and inclusivity, offering an opportunity for all South Africans to participate in the bank’s success story.

“As we prepare for our IPO listing in 2025, Africanbank is poised to become truly owned by the people, fulfilling the vision our founders set out decades ago. This listing will not only mark a historic moment, but also signify our unwavering commitment to being a bank that serves the aspirations and needs of every South African,” says Bungane.

The bank plans to implement a broad-based employee share ownership scheme to align employee and shareholder interests, allowing employees to participate in the value created by the listing and to attract and retain human resources. The share trust will hold no more than 10% of the ordinary shareholding of Africanbank Holdings Ltd post the issue of shares, and each eligible employee will receive an equal allocation.