'Don't place all umbrella funds in the same bucket': independence matters

One of the most significant trends in the retirement funding industry over the past two decades has been the remarkable drive from stand-alone retirement funds into commercial umbrella funds.

This shift has been informed by numerous factors including increased cost pressures, the burden of running stand-alone funds and regulatory change.

“Umbrella funds have also been met with some trepidation by trustees and industry stakeholders who are sceptical of the intentions of sponsors. It may be tempting to place all such umbrella funds in the same bucket, but substantial and meaningful differences exist that will ultimately impact the lives of members,” says Elio E’Silva, product head of the Alexforbes Retirement Fund (AFRF).

Conflict of interest

There are often questions raised regarding whether members’ interests are the priority when umbrella funds are sponsored by commercial entities which participate in the lucrative group insurance and asset management value chains.