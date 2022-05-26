Alexforbes: Building an inclusive future through insight, advice and impact

Alexforbes has started an exciting journey to build a future for clients that delivers growth, inclusivity and sustainability. The company is able to do so through its purpose of pioneering insights to deliver advice and solutions that have an impact on people’s lives.

This means orientating actions, decisions and intent to build a future that we can all connect with.

Insight

Alexforbes’s ambition to pioneer insights is driven by the conviction that knowledge is power. As SA’s largest employee benefit and healthcare consultant, retirement fund administrator and investments multi-manager, the company has unique access to a wealth of data.

In pioneering insights, Alexforbes hopes to empower decision-making for clients that will affect their tomorrows. It is through this lens that the company wants to educate, inform and enable better choices to be made by a range of stakeholders.

Advice

High-quality advice leads to better decisions. The insights Alexforbes generates inform the advice frameworks implemented across its consulting platforms. Given the breadth of the company’s consulting footprint across retirement, healthcare and investments, Alexforbes has the responsibility to ensure the advice provided is of the highest quality and differentiated from competitors.

The market is characterised by a constantly increasing flow of information, new regulation and often-conflicting opinions and beliefs. The company's ability to cut through complexity in providing expert independent advice helps clients to simplify their decision-making and gain confidence in the paths chosen.