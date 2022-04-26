Time for talk is over — a seismic shift is needed to achieve net zero in SA

Global allocators of capital are at an important and timely inflection point when it comes to responsible or sustainable investment. The past decade of acceptance, a time when environmental, social & governance (ESG) stakeholders laid the foundation and built a framework for responsible investing, has now made way for a decade of transition.

This is at a time when allocators of capital stand out as predominant drivers of decarbonisation through a just transition, using the application of capital towards impact and sustainability.

The just transition refers to the world’s shift to a green economy that is low in carbon emissions, resource-efficient and socially inclusive.

Between 2010 and 2020, select institutional investors focused on their own corporate social responsibility, underpinned by sound corporate governance in investee companies.

However,the focus has shifted to a holistic approach that incorporates environmental and social material risks alongside governance. Listed companies started to use their integrated annual reports to display their ESG credentials.

Covid-19 catapulted this evolution into the mainstream as investors were forced to face ESG risks playing out in real time and affecting their investment performance. In addition, boardrooms across the world became acutely aware of the interconnectedness of social and biophysical systems and the powerful role that markets and capital flows can play in solving the long-term resilience of these systems.

While the past decade catalysed awareness and acceptance of the need for responsible investment, the coming decade is set to be known as a decade of action, particularly with regard to climate risk and its impact on the social fabric of our society.

We are entering a challenging period, where a just transition to net-zero carbon emissions is the only way forward if we are to leave a sustainable future for our children. It will only be achieved by purposeful allocation of capital by investors to businesses that make impact and sustainability part of their corporate purpose.