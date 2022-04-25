Fresh and inclusive rebrand takes Alexforbes services to the next level

Alexforbes, SA’s leading employee benefits firm, has unveiled a new vision, purpose and customer value proposition, supported by a refreshed brand, to forge a greater connection to the people.

The Alexforbes brand has activated a new corporate identity that is more fresh, inclusive and representative of the firm’s purpose — to pioneer insight and deliver advice and solutions that have an impact on people’s lives.

Aligned with the various corporate transactions the business has recently undertaken, the rebrand is another step towards the vision of becoming the most effective provider of financial advice to individual customers and institutional clients.

The Alexforbes brand now captures the DNA of the business, which centres on the conviction that a deeper understanding means it can better help clients achieve their goals. The rebrand simplifies Alexforbes’s promise to customers; it unifies customer value proposition across a range of services and amplifies

purpose to all stakeholders.

The brand pragmatically represents the firm’s existence and ability to add value.

The business has latent potential to help people, but efforts to connect with customers over the years have been dampened by a lack of awareness and understanding of what Alexforbes does and, most importantly, how it changes lives.

To deliver peace of mind, one must first get peace of mind. The brand campaign plays a critical role and is intended to spark interest among clients about how Alexforbes’s insight and informed financial advice can affect their lives.

The refreshed brand reinforces how Alexforbes is a purpose-driven financial services provider, obsessed with the successful execution of daily work. In a cluttered market where customers are bombarded with abstract marketing messaging, jargon and noise, Alexforbes has simplified its promise to clients so they’re able to understand what the company does and know what to expect, which is insight, advice and impact.

The Alexforbes value chain exists to reduce levels of financial stress, create wealth, improve physical and mental health, and have a positive impact on society and the planet. The company’s range of capabilities, combined with differentiators, position Alexforbes as the intersection of various trends to benefit customers.

The new brand is built on the principle of connection and explicitly depicts the connector icon as a symbol of positive intent and care. It represents an open invitation to engage, participate and work towards change. The connector symbolises the role Alexforbes plays in people’s lives: to connect them to their aspirations, wellbeing and legacies.

Alexforbes connects tomorrow’s reality with today’s aspirations.

This article was paid for by Alexforbes.