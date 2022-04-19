A balanced investment approach the key to a comfortable retirement

It’s common knowledge that the level of comfort and security of your retirement years is determined by how much you save during your working years. And, in doing so, you pay your future self first.

But sometimes it’s difficult to stay on track, especially when geopolitical turmoil and market uncertainties raise the age-old question of how much risk you should expose your retirement savings and investments to.

A conservative investment approach focuses on safely preserving your capital, but may result in missed growth opportunities. On the other hand, a less conservative and more aggressive approach is more likely to grow your wealth in real terms — and help outstrip inflation. But the downside is that the risks will be greater and the outcome less certain.

Getting the balance right can feel like an extreme sport at times.

An accredited financial adviser, who is backed by a reputable financial services provider, can provide valuable advice and peace of mind by helping you determine the level of risk that suits you and your specific circumstances and goals.

“Your smartest move is to prioritise your retirement savings and draw up a comprehensive financial plan with a financial adviser, then review your plan regularly with them to ensure you stay on track,” says Marius Pretorius, head of marketing for retail savings and income at Old Mutual.

“Avoid being agitated by short-term market fluctuations and the ever-escalating cost of living. Stay focused on your overall long-term plan. Get yourself a financial coach who is invested in seeing your financial goals realised.”

This article was paid for by Old Mutual.