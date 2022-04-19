×

Companies / Financial Services

A balanced investment approach the key to a comfortable retirement

Old Mutual says a comprehensive financial plan, prioritising retirement savings, and reviewing your plan regularly will ensure a healthy financial future

19 April 2022 - 09:00
Sponsored
You should review your retirement investment plan with your financial adviser regularly to ensure you stay on track.
Image: Supplied/Old Mutual

It’s common knowledge that the level of comfort and security of your retirement years is determined by how much you save during your working years. And, in doing so, you pay your future self first. 

But sometimes it’s difficult to stay on track, especially when geopolitical turmoil and market uncertainties raise the age-old question of how much risk you should expose your retirement savings and investments to. 

A conservative investment approach focuses on safely preserving your capital, but may result in missed growth opportunities. On the other hand, a less conservative and more aggressive approach is more likely to grow your wealth in real terms — and help outstrip inflation. But the downside is that the risks will be greater and the outcome less certain.

Getting the balance right can feel like an extreme sport at times.

An accredited financial adviser, who is backed by a reputable financial services provider, can provide valuable advice and peace of mind by helping you determine the level of risk that suits you and your specific circumstances and goals. 

“Your smartest move is to prioritise your retirement savings and draw up a comprehensive financial plan with a financial adviser, then review your plan regularly with them to ensure you stay on track,” says Marius Pretorius, head of marketing for retail savings and income at Old Mutual. 

“Avoid being agitated by short-term market fluctuations and the ever-escalating cost of living. Stay focused on your overall long-term plan. Get yourself a financial coach who is invested in seeing your financial goals realised.” 

Get the help you need, to speak an Old Mutual financial adviser, call 086-060-6060 or visit oldmutual.co.za.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (SA) Limited is a licensed FSP and Life Insurer.

The material is not intended as and does not constitute financial or any other advice. The material does not take into account your personal financial circumstances. For this reason, it is recommended that you speak to an accredited broker or financial adviser to consider all your options and draw up a plan to achieve your financial goals.

This article was paid for by Old Mutual

