More than 70% of South Africans feel unsafe most of the time, says Momentum Insure

In SA, safety is both a reality and a feeling. More than 70% of South Africans feel unsafe most of the time. As a result, more than one in four people suffer from anxiety and depression.

During the unprecedented times posed by a pandemic, South Africans need a sense of certainty more than ever.

However, even with certainty, human behaviour is seldom rational, with most behaviours strongly driven by emotions. Our response to a person, place or situation is often as much about our emotional state as our rational one — sometimes even more so.

Perception is often reality, which is why it’s so important to acknowledge and understand human behaviour and create solutions that accommodate it and help South Africans feel safe. Only then does concern convert into confidence. It is when this change flows that momentum truly grows.

The recent Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with Momentum Insure, discussed the “Science of Safety”, Momentum Insure’s new campaign, developed after the acquisition of Alexander Forbes Insurance. This provided the business with an opportunity to think carefully about why consumers should choose Momentum Insure. In partnership with Unisa it conducted an extensive study, which considered the major drivers of insurance purchases.