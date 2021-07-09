More than 70% of South Africans feel unsafe most of the time, says Momentum Insure
The insurer's campaign, the Science of Safety, was developed after the acquisition of Alexander Forbes Insurance
In SA, safety is both a reality and a feeling. More than 70% of South Africans feel unsafe most of the time. As a result, more than one in four people suffer from anxiety and depression.
During the unprecedented times posed by a pandemic, South Africans need a sense of certainty more than ever.
However, even with certainty, human behaviour is seldom rational, with most behaviours strongly driven by emotions. Our response to a person, place or situation is often as much about our emotional state as our rational one — sometimes even more so.
Perception is often reality, which is why it’s so important to acknowledge and understand human behaviour and create solutions that accommodate it and help South Africans feel safe. Only then does concern convert into confidence. It is when this change flows that momentum truly grows.
The recent Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with Momentum Insure, discussed the “Science of Safety”, Momentum Insure’s new campaign, developed after the acquisition of Alexander Forbes Insurance. This provided the business with an opportunity to think carefully about why consumers should choose Momentum Insure. In partnership with Unisa it conducted an extensive study, which considered the major drivers of insurance purchases.
We decided to build the business around these three pillars and build a business that has a culture of empathy at its coreMomentum Insure CEO Brand Pretorius
“We learnt three things,” said Brand Pretorius, Momentum Insure CEO. “First, we learnt that affordability is a key driver. Second, we learnt that clients want an insurance company that cares about them and is empathetic towards them. Last, we learnt that personal and home safety is critically important to them. As a result, we decided to build the business around these three pillars and build a business that has a culture of empathy at its core.”
As such, he said, Momentum Insure’s purpose is to ensure that its clients have peace of mind so that they can live their lives fully in the way that they choose.
To distinguish its offerings from competitors, the company is providing solutions that extend beyond traditional insurance products, including a personal safety product with a panic button; a telematics offering which provides clients with assurance that they are protected while on roads; and a safety at home feature which checks on things such as security and geysers. All of these are underpinned by offering the client financial security that they are protected in the event that something goes wrong.
Clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels explained that peace of mind provides a sense of safety. Safety scores highly on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, coming after physical needs but before love and belonging, esteem and self-actualisation.
“It’s only when we feel safe that we can live full lives,” he said.
“For most people insurance is a grudge purchase and does not typically register as a need — until it's needed when a loss occurs,” said financial journalist Londiwe Buthelezi. Most clients also buy insurance purely on price, but this can be a double-edged sword, particularly if they are then faced with a high excess.
“The Science of Safety is more than just a campaign for Momentum Insure. It will provide the business with a competitive edge,” said Pretorius.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.