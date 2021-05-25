Absa secures two more digital banking awards

Absa was awarded Outstanding Financial Innovator in the banking category in Africa while the Absa Access product was the winner for the Outstanding Innovation in the cash management category.

“2020 was a transformative year for the financial services sector and organisations that failed to deliver digital solutions were quickly on the back foot,” says Thabo Makoko, MD transactional banking African regional operations at Absa. “These awards are a testament to our investment in technology and digital skills.

“Finance innovations proved critical to speeding needed support to different stakeholders during Covid,” says Joseph Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of global finance. “Fintech developments continue to ease corporate and retail customers’ decision-making about their money as well as their ability to execute the necessary transactions.”

Absa CIB’s digital investments have focused on creating a platform that offers a complete transactional banking proposition for customers and solving key components of the cash conversion cycle. The goal is to simplify payment solutions for clients and include domestic, cross-border and micropayments to mobile wallets, as well as facilitate trade transactions on the platform including fulfilling their foreign exchange requirements.

Covid put business banking clients under significant operating pressure and there was a commitment to offer liquidity solutions allowing customers to better manage their cash flow. With the electronic bill presentment and payment solution, customers can simplify the collections and reconciliation processes through an integrated technology solution.

“The principles that govern our platform build are; intuitive design, simple integration, superior customer experience, and building for the future,” says James Scott, head of Absa digital and platform services.

Absa was recognised in a number of recent awards over the past year including:



