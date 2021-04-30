Discovery Bank's shared-value design links success to client financial wellbeing

Clients with a higher Vitality Money status are showing strong signs of financial resilience

“Our analysis shows that clients on Gold and Diamond Vitality Money status are 99% less likely to be in arrears on debt, have deposits more than 17 times that of the average client and spend more than 4.5 times more than clients who are not engaged in Vitality Money, regardless of their income level. Those on Gold and Diamond Vitality Money status keep their funds about 50% longer and save at three times the rate of clients on Blue Vitality Money status,” says Bhorat.

Reassessing financial services and banking

Discovery Bank recently released a special report titled “The application of shared value banking: A focus on interest rates and the potential benefits for South Africans.”

“Despite our research showing that it takes South Africans about 29 years to change their bank, we see the impact of the three big trends increasing the frequency of clients reconsidering their banking relationships. Younger clients, and those who are digitally engaged, are more likely to switch banks.”

1. Nature of risk: Where banks have traditionally used socioeconomic factors to determine an individual’s risk of default, the Discovery Bank analysis indicates that while these factors are relevant, an individual’s behaviour has a higher impact on their financial risk.



2. Technology: The banking industry has moved towards digital banking and payment solutions. In an always-on world, the need for bank branches is decreasing rapidly. Covid-19 has also added pressure on banks that have been slow to innovate and digitise their servicing solutions.

3. Social responsibility: Studies show that South Africans have poor financial habits. About 78% of South Africans’ household income is spent on debt (SA Reserve Bank, StatsSA, SA Market Insights, SA’s Credit Market Analysis, 2019; Trading Economics), and the country has one of the lowest rates of saving in the world. These high rates of debt and low rates of saving have contributed to a breakdown of trust between banks and society illustrated by the fact that only one-third of millennials trust the banks they are with (2018 World Economic Forum survey of 30,000 millennials). As millions of people face hardship due to Covid-19, a social purpose is now a must-have rather than a nice-to-have for all businesses.

“These trends are transforming banking and highlighting the case for a shared-value bank such as Discovery Bank,” says Bhorat.

This article was paid for by Discovery Bank.