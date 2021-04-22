WEBINAR | B-BBEE must move from rules-based to impact-centred

On May 6, a panel of some of SA’s foremost experts will discuss insights from the highly anticipated Sanlam Gauge report, which measures the “success” of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) on a sectoral basis.

The first-of-its-kind research found that while progress has been made, the pace is too slow. Conflicting regulation and an incentivised tick-box approach are causing stagnation. To drive momentum and meaningful change, measurement must move from a rules-based B-BBEE to one that measures holistic impact and effectiveness.

To register for the Sanlam Gauge digital conference, click here >>

The Sanlam Gauge delivers insights on sectoral, rather than individual company performance, to provide a more defined view of how industries within SA are transforming. It also provides a “score” for corporate SA’s overarching progress.

Karl Socikwa, chief executive: group market development at Sanlam says the Sanlam Gauge brings together key players to share insights on the challenges faced, and where learnings from specific industries can facilitate positive actions in others, to reflect government’s desired outcome of its B-BBEE strategy.

“Transformation is about purpose-led action. This means doing the hard work of intimately understanding the communities we serve. It means asking ourselves collectively how we can move to a space of deliberately designed inclusion. This is the only way to combat the inequality stifling growth. We have to move beyond systemic bias if we are ever to unlock this nation’s potential.”

Sanlam Gauge co-founder Andile Khumalo will moderate the first panel discussion that addresses the key outcomes from the report, debating B-BBEE scorecard elements and sector-specific information. Khumalo will be joined by B-BBEE commissioner Zodwa Ntuli, Sanlam’s Karl Socikwa, SE HR director Donald Khumalo and Empowerdex MD Lerato Ratsoma.

A second panel discussion moderated by Gugulethu Mfuphi will focus on the issues faced by companies when it comes to B-BBEE participation and will include Mary Bomela (Mineworkers Investment Company CEO) Sandile Zungu (Black Business Council president), John Dludlu (Small Business Institute CEO) and Nompumelelo Mokou (Dimension Data, MD Southern Africa).

The Sanlam Gauge is presented in partnership with Arena Holdings, the Sunday Times Business Times, and KhumaloCo, with Intellidex conducting the research for the report. The Sanlam Gauge research findings will be published in the Sunday Times Business Times on Sunday, May 9 2021.

Event details:

Date: May 6 2021

Time: 9am – 10am

Location: online

