Top-35-under-35 2020: Meet the winners

The Top-35-under-35 competition was launched by the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) in 2014 to recognise its young chartered accountants CA (SA) achievers. It has proven to be a huge success in recognising and promoting young CAs (SA) under the age of 35 who are not just achieving extraordinary results in their professional capacity, but also have a significant impact on society.

Manuel Rodrigues (33), CFO of African Operations and MD of Escolha Do Povo (EDP) Mozambique, has been announced as the overall winner of the 2020 Top 35-under-35 CA (SA) award.

There were also three category winners and an additional award winner:

Develop: Mahomed Sader (33), BMW Supertech Group financial director

Influence: Mandy Muchnick (32), private equity transactor, Africa chair for One Young World, and co-founder of imagine.nation

Lead: Nancy Chakabuda (34), Africa Middle East controls leader, Cummins Africa Middle East

Game changer: Manqoba Kubheka (32), GM: licensing, Samro

The winners are considered by the judging panel as the cream of the crop among this year’s Top-35-under-35 CAs (SA), who went the extra mile to achieve their career aspirations. All 35 finalists are individuals who have not only successfully pursued their career dreams, but have also excelled and moved swiftly through the ranks to lead operations within notable organisations.





Manuel Rodrigues