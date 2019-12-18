Three-pronged approach to exponential innovation: build, acquire, collaborate

Everyone’s talking about it and everyone is promising it. You’re constantly surrounded by it, and sometimes you’re even worried by it — innovation. In the corporate world, innovation has become one of the most used words of the decade. Sit in any boardroom meeting and industry seminar and you’re likely to hear this term being used repeatedly, and if you’re in the technology space you don’t really have a choice. Innovation is the name of the game.

Many leaders are forgetting to ask what innovation truly means for their companies and audiences. More importantly, what measures do you put in place to guarantee your innovation is successfully driving your company forward, while creating a positive effect on the wider community?

To effect true change, these questions must be addressed head-on. If you do this successfully, not only will your business be at the top of its game, but your workforce will act as a force for good. This is where the concept of exponential innovation comes in.

Exponential innovation: redefining the value chain

When Uber was trying to solve the problem of taxi availability any time, anywhere, it invented a new concept and caused a paradigm shift. Now, every car on the road can potentially become a taxi, and the industry has changed forever. Airbnb in the hospitality industry, and Spotify and Netflix in the entertainment industry have done the same.

Similarly, in the payments industry, when tokenisation technology was introduced, it was a conceptual shift in thinking. Should card data be compromised, the data became useless to fraudsters. This not only helped to protect consumers’ financial data, but also boosted consumer confidence in an industry becoming increasingly digital.

This is the very definition of exponential innovation: it goes above incremental innovation to reimagine the consumer experience and create efficiencies within the industry’s value chain. It challenges the status quo, looks at pain points with a different set of lenses, with the aim to eliminate them, not just reduce them.

It is necessary to approach your product or service from the viewpoint of the end-consumer. Every organisation is a business-to-consumer (B2C) organisation, not a business-to-business (B2B) or a business-to-government (B2G), because ultimately the work you do will have a considerable effect on individual lives. It is that impact that you must look to positively transform, to achieve exponential innovation.